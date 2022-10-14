Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "They want Hindus to leave": BJP slams Trinamool Congress over Mominpur violence

    Suvendu Adhikari had previously written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor La Ganesan, requesting that central forces be deployed in the region immediately. "On the eve of Lakshmi Puja, the Hindu community in Kolkata's Khidirpore Mominpur area has come under attack," Adhikari wrote in the letter.

    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

    Leader of the Opposition (LOP) Suvendu Adhikari, in the West Bengal Assembly, slammed CM Mamata Banerjee's government over the Mominpur violence on Friday, alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) wants to remove Hindus from certain areas in Kolkata.

    According to reports, Adhikari said, "The Hindu vote is going to the BJP, and Chief Minister Banerjee is stealing minority votes by threatening them and running communal campaigns. They (TMC) want Hindus to leave Mominpur, Iqbalpur, and Khidirpur. This is Mamata Banerjee's vote-bank politics."

    Adhikari had previously written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor La Ganesan, requesting an immediate deployment of central forces in the region.

    "On the eve of Lakshmi Puja, the Hindu community has come under attack in Kolkata's Khidirpore Mominpur area," Adhikari wrote in the letter.

    He claimed that hooligans and anti-social elements in the violence vandalised many Hindu shops and bikes.

    "The onslaught is similar to the Panchla violence, which occurred in the Howrah district's Uluberia area in June. At the time, the violence had spread throughout West Bengal, particularly in the districts of Nadia and Murshidabad," Adhikari penned a letter.

    Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court directed West Bengal Police to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Mominpur incident on Wednesday. Following the investigation, the SIT must file its report in court.

    The Calcutta High Court has also ordered the Kolkata Police Commissioner to take preventative measures to prevent further violence.

    Tensions erupted in Mominpur on Sunday after religious flags erected in the area for the Milad-un-Nabi festival were allegedly torn down, prompting vandalism of several vehicles and shops.

    According to reports, later that night, a group of people surrounded the Ekbalpore police station in protest of the violence and demanded the arrest of the accused. Some police officers have reportedly been injured. Since then, the area's security has been stepped up.

    On Monday, the West Bengal Police imposed Section 144 in the Ekbalpur area of the state for two days.

    The two-day curfew (from October 10 to October 12) was imposed due to the ongoing law and order situation in the region due to the violence in Mominpur and the ransacking of the Ekbalpur police station on Sunday evening.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
