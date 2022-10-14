Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mob attacks mosque in Gurugram village, threatens worshippers; police deployed

     A mob of more than 200 people attacked worshippers at a mosque at Bhora Kalan village in Gurugram and also ransacked the religious place. The violent mob assaulted the people from the Muslim community and threatened to expel them from the village.

    A mob of more than 200 people ransacked a mosque in a village in Gurugram, assaulting people who were praying inside and threatened to expel them from the village. Police have registered an FIR in the incident that happened in Bhora Kalan village Wednesday night, but no arrests were reported till Thursday evening. There are just four Muslim families' homes in the entire village of Bhora Kalan, claims a complaint made by Subedar Najar Mohammad.

    According to reports, the incident started on Wednesday morning when a group of 200 people, allegedly led by Rajesh Chauhan alias Babu, Anil Bhadoria, and Sanjay Vyas, surrounded the mosque and entered the prayer hall where they threatened the namazis with expulsion from the village.

    "In the night again, when we were praying inside the prayer hall in the mosque, the mob came and assaulted the namazis and even locked the prayer hall. They also threatened to kill us," the Subedar said in his complaint, according to police. 

    The accused had already left when police arrived. Officials reported that a mobile phone found by police at the scene may have belonged to a member of the mob that was assaulting.

    Following Mohammad's complaint, a FIR was filed at the Bilaspur Police Station accusing Rajesh Chauhan, Anil Bhadoria, Sanjay Vyas, and numerous others of rioting, attempting to provoke religious conflict, and illegal assembly.

    "An FIR has been filed in accordance with the complaint, and we are checking the details. The law would be followed in taking action," Gajender Singh, a senior police official and the investigative officer, remarked.

    Police personnel have been deployed in the village to avoid any untoward incident. The police have assured that appropriate action will be taken against the attackers.

