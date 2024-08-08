Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Centre tables Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha, Opposition decries as anti-constitutional

    Among these changes are the formation of a Central Waqf Council and state Waqf Boards, which would include representation from Muslim women and non-Muslims. The bill also proposes giving District Collectors the authority to determine whether a property is Waqf property or government land.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 1:32 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday (August 8) introduced a bill aimed at amending the law governing Waqf boards, sparking immediate protests from Opposition MPs who labeled it "unconstitutional" and "draconian." The proposed legislation, which will be renamed the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, aims to streamline the registration of Waqf properties through a central portal and introduce significant changes to the management structure.

    Congress leader KC Venugopal was vocal in his opposition, describing the bill as a "draconian" measure and a "fundamental attack" on the Constitution. He warned that the bill could incite religious divisions and hatred. "There is a dispute in each and every mosque where there is no deed. Your fundamental idea is to create conflict and anger between communities and instigate violence," Venugopal asserted. He also linked the bill to the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, suggesting that it was politically motivated.

    Venugopal further criticized the bill for allowing non-Muslims to be members of the Waqf governing council, calling it a "direct attack on freedom of religion." He added, "Next you will go for Christians, then Jains. People of India will not buy this kind of divisive politics now."

    DMK MP Kanimozhi also condemned the bill, arguing that it violated Article 30 of the Constitution, which guarantees minorities the right to administer their institutions. "This bill targets a particular religious group," she said.

    JD(U) member Lalan Singh, however, defended the bill, stating that it was not anti-Muslim and aimed at inclusivity. He argued that the bill would not promote religious divisions and was designed to improve the management and efficiency of Waqf properties.

