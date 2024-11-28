Class 10 students in Tamil Nadu govt schools to get Rs 1,000 scholarship every month

Tamil Nadu government school students enrolled in higher education receive a monthly scholarship of Rs. 1000. A new program offering a Rs. 1000 scholarship to 10th-grade students in Tamil Nadu government schools has been announced.

School Student Programs The Tamil Nadu government implements various programs emphasizing education and introduces new initiatives for students' benefit. Accordingly, the "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Aptitude Test" for 10th grade students in government schools for the 2024-2025 academic year will be held on January 25, 2025.

10th Grade Aptitude Test 10th-grade students in Tamil Nadu government schools for the 2024-2025 academic year can apply for this test. Based on existing reservations, 1000 students (500 boys and 500 girls) will be selected and receive a scholarship of Rs. 10,000 per academic year (Rs. 1000 per month).

Exam Date Announcement The exam will be conducted in two objective-type papers based on the 9th and 10th-grade Math, Science, and Social Science syllabi. Paper 1 (Math) will have 60 questions (10:00 AM - 12:00 PM). Paper 2 (Science & Social Science) will have 60 questions (2:00 PM - 4:00 PM).

Students Invited to Apply Students can download the application form from www.dge.tn.gov.in between November 30, 2024, and December 9, 2024. The completed application, along with the exam fee of Rs. 50, must be submitted to the school headmaster by December 9, 2024.

