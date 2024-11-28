Class 10 students in Tamil Nadu govt schools to get Rs 1,000 scholarship every month

Tamil Nadu government school students enrolled in higher education receive a monthly scholarship of Rs. 1000. A new program offering a Rs. 1000 scholarship to 10th-grade students in Tamil Nadu government schools has been announced.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 11:46 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

School Student Programs

School Student Programs

The Tamil Nadu government implements various programs emphasizing education and introduces new initiatives for students' benefit. Accordingly, the "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Aptitude Test" for 10th grade students in government schools for the 2024-2025 academic year will be held on January 25, 2025.

article_image2

10th Grade Aptitude Test

10th Grade Aptitude Test

10th-grade students in Tamil Nadu government schools for the 2024-2025 academic year can apply for this test. Based on existing reservations, 1000 students (500 boys and 500 girls) will be selected and receive a scholarship of Rs. 10,000 per academic year (Rs. 1000 per month).

article_image3

Exam Date Announcement

Exam Date Announcement

The exam will be conducted in two objective-type papers based on the 9th and 10th-grade Math, Science, and Social Science syllabi. Paper 1 (Math) will have 60 questions (10:00 AM - 12:00 PM). Paper 2 (Science & Social Science) will have 60 questions (2:00 PM - 4:00 PM).

article_image4

Students Invited to Apply

Students Invited to Apply

Students can download the application form from www.dge.tn.gov.in between November 30, 2024, and December 9, 2024. The completed application, along with the exam fee of Rs. 50, must be submitted to the school headmaster by December 9, 2024.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: 4-member gang attacks gold merchant, robbed at knifepoint in Koduvally; Rs 1 point 25 crore gold stolen anr

Kerala: 4-member gang attacks gold merchant, robbed at knifepoint in Koduvally; loots gold worth Rs 1.25 cr

Explosion rocks Delhi's Prashant Vihar area near PVR; no injuries, property damaged dmn

Explosion rocks Delhi's Prashant Vihar area near PVR; no injuries, property damaged

Plan to kill PM Modi': Mumbai Police investigates threat call, 34-year-old woman arrested AJR

'Plan to kill PM Modi': Mumbai Police investigates threat call, 34-year-old woman arrested

Bangladesh unrest: CM Mamata Banerjee backs ISKCON's cause, says 'we don't want any religion harmed' AJR

Bangladesh unrest: CM Mamata Banerjee backs ISKCON's cause, says 'we don't want any religion harmed'

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan backs Bangladesh's Yunus on charges against Hasina amid outrage over rising Hindu atrocities snt

ICC prosecutor backs Bangladesh's Yunus on charges against Hasina amid outrage over rising Hindu atrocities

Recent Stories

Dearness Allowance dispute in Supreme Court may end soon, just three hearings away AJR

Dearness Allowance dispute in Supreme Court may end soon, just three hearings away

Kerala: 4-member gang attacks gold merchant, robbed at knifepoint in Koduvally; Rs 1 point 25 crore gold stolen anr

Kerala: 4-member gang attacks gold merchant, robbed at knifepoint in Koduvally; loots gold worth Rs 1.25 cr

Explosion rocks Delhi's Prashant Vihar area near PVR; no injuries, property damaged dmn

Explosion rocks Delhi's Prashant Vihar area near PVR; no injuries, property damaged

BREAKING China suspends top military official Miao Hua amid corruption probe, under investigation snt

BREAKING: China suspends top military official Miao Hua amid corruption probe, under investigation

Indias first subscription TV Door launched Access 24 apps 300 channels and more for Rs 799/month vkp

India's first subscription TV 'Door' launched: Access 24 apps, 300 channels and more for Rs 799/month

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon