    INDIA bloc walks out of Rajya Sabha after denied discussion on Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification

    Some opposition leaders criticized Mandaviya for focusing on the financial assistance provided to Phogat for her Olympic preparations. Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Mandaviya said that the government had provided all necessary support to Vinesh Phogat, including personal staff.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    Members of the Opposition INDIA bloc on Thursday (August 8) staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after being denied the opportunity to discuss the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics 2024. Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the international multi-sport event for being 100 grams overweight, just hours before her scheduled match against the US' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the historic 50-kg freestyle gold medal match.

    "The INDIA bloc members have staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha over the Vinesh Phogat issue. We wanted to discuss the issues surrounding her Olympics disqualification, but the government is not ready," said Congress MP Pramod Tiwari to reporters outside Parliament.

    Tiwari also expressed support for Phogat, who announced her retirement from wrestling today, urging her not to lose hope and assuring that the entire country stands behind her.

    Phogat, 29, made history by becoming the first Indian female wrestler to reach the final of the 50kg Olympic wrestling category after winning three matches on Tuesday. Typically competing in the 53 kg category, she had moved down to the 50 kg weight class for the Paris Olympic Games.

    Earlier on Tuesday, members of the INDIA bloc had also walked out of the Lok Sabha, expressing their dissatisfaction with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's statement regarding Phogat.

    "The government has provided all possible assistance to Vinesh Phogat according to her requirements, including personal staff," said Mandaviya. He further detailed that a total financial assistance of Rs 70,45,775 was allocated for her Paris Olympic cycle.

