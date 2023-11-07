'Don't know how you do it, but...': Supreme Court pulls up Punjab govt over stubble burning

The Court did not limit its focus solely to Punjab but also directed the Centre to reconsider its support for the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy in Punjab. It suggested that the government should explore ways to encourage farmers to shift to alternative crops, like millets, which have been promoted as a sustainable option.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (November 7) raised concerns over the issue of stubble burning in Punjab and criticized the state government for not taking adequate steps to address the problem. The Court expressed a sense of urgency in resolving the issue and emphasized the need for immediate action. "We want it (stubble burning) stopped. We don't know how you do it, it's your job. But it must be stopped. Something has to be done immediately," the Court said.

The Court did not limit its focus solely to Punjab but also directed the Centre to reconsider its support for the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy in Punjab. It suggested that the government should explore ways to encourage farmers to shift to alternative crops, like millets, which have been promoted as a sustainable option. The Court stated, "The government has been propagating millets. Why not promote it?"

Furthermore, the Supreme Court extended its directive to Rajasthan and other states, instructing them to follow its previous orders concerning firecrackers during the festive season. The Court emphasized the collective responsibility of all parties in managing and mitigating pollution. "When it comes to pollution, there is a wrong perception it is the duty of courts. But it has to be everybody’s duty," it stated.

The Supreme Court's comments reflect a growing concern over the environmental and health hazards caused by stubble burning, air pollution, and the need for coordinated efforts from both state and central governments to address these issues effectively.

