Centre in trouble? Arvind Kejriwal threatens to launch massive agitation, claims BJP aims to 'destroy Delhi'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has raised concerns over a perceived lack of cooperation from government officials, leading to what he calls a "serious constitutional crisis." The issue revolves around a plan to address high water bills, which Kejriwal alleges is being hindered by certain individuals in the bureaucracy influenced by the BJP.

According to CM Kejriwal, the BJP is attempting to obstruct the functioning of his government, impacting various projects. The "one-time settlement" scheme, if not initiated promptly, could trigger a massive agitation, warned the Delhi CM.

Highlighting the need for more power for Delhi, Kejriwal argued that such problems wouldn't arise if officials disobeying government orders could be suspended. Despite Delhi being a half state, he expressed the sentiment that it feels like less than 5% of a full state, emphasizing that a complete state status would discourage officials from ignoring the directives of the chief minister or ministers.

"If they do not work, then how will the government run? Can the government run even for two days? Does this suit the Central government, does it suit the BJP?" he questioned, adding, "The BJP feels happy if the people of Delhi are sad or ill. BJP people want to destroy Delhi," making allegations against the political party.

Kejriwal urged Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri to prioritize the scheme's passage with the assistance of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, offering political credit for the achievement. He proposed, "You will get all the credit. I will shout from the top of the Red Fort that BJP people have done this, vote for BJP people. You are doing it for votes. (I know) there is no other reason, take the votes. We don't want votes," appealing for a non-political approach to address the critical issue.

