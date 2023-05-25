Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre accords 'Z+' security cover to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann; check details

    The top-category 'Z-plus' cover will be provided to Mann all across India and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently accorded the sanction for this, the sources said. They said the CRPF will soon take over the task and a team of 55 armed personnel has been earmarked for it.

    Centre accords 'Z+' security cover to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    The central government has accorded 'Z-plus' category armed security cover to AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in view of possible threats to him emanating from the country and abroad, reports said.

    It is reportedly said that the 49-year-old will be secured by the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath bats for digital transactions to check corruption

    The top-category 'Z-plus' cover will be provided to Mann all across India and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently accorded the sanction for this, the sources said. They said the CRPF will soon take over the task and a team of 55 armed personnel has been earmarked for it.

    The latest security cover, apart from the Punjab Police protection, will secure the chief minister's house and immediate family members too, the sources said.

    Such a security cover for Mann was recommended by the central intelligence and security agencies during the preparation of a 'threat perception analysis' report of the chief minister in the wake of Khalistani activities in the border state, they said.

    Last year, the Centre had upgraded the security cover of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani to 'Z+' after a review of perceived threat perception to him by central intelligence and security agencies.

    'Kindly rethink': FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges Opposition parties to attend new Parliament inauguration

    The crackdown on radical preacher Amritpal Singh was closely coordinated between the Mann government and Central agencies.

    Amritpal Singh, the chief of pro-Khalistan outfit named Waris Punjab De floated by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, was arrested on April 23 after being on the run for over a month. He was taken into police custody from Moga's Rode village in Punjab and is presently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail.

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 4:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Principles of science are based on Vedic knowledge, but repackaged as western knowledge: ISRO Head anr

    Principles of science are based on Vedic knowledge, but repackaged as western knowledge: ISRO Head

    New Indian Parliament building will have a new name?

    India's new Parliament will have a new name?

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath bats for digital transactions to check corruption AJR

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath bats for digital transactions to check corruption

    Historic First night landing of MiG-29K on INS Vikrant (WATCH)

    BREAKING Historic first night landing of MiG-29K on INS Vikrant (WATCH)

    Kindly rethink': FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges Opposition parties to attend new Parliament inauguration AJR

    'Kindly rethink': FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges Opposition parties to attend new Parliament inauguration

    Recent Stories

    ChatGPT app for iPhones now available in many countries Is it available in India gcw

    ChatGPT app for iPhones now available in many countries; Is it available in India?

    UAE sets up 4th consulate in Hyderabad to boost business ties anr

    UAE sets up 4th consulate in Hyderabad to boost business ties

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on action sequences in Citadel; know details vma

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on action sequences in Citadel; know details

    ipl 2023 Mumbai Indians Akash Madhwal An engineer who played tennis-ball cricket snt

    MI's Akash Madhwal: An engineer, who played tennis-ball cricket

    Principles of science are based on Vedic knowledge, but repackaged as western knowledge: ISRO Head anr

    Principles of science are based on Vedic knowledge, but repackaged as western knowledge: ISRO Head

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon