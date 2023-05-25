Centre accords 'Z+' security cover to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann; check details

The top-category 'Z-plus' cover will be provided to Mann all across India and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently accorded the sanction for this, the sources said. They said the CRPF will soon take over the task and a team of 55 armed personnel has been earmarked for it.

The central government has accorded 'Z-plus' category armed security cover to AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in view of possible threats to him emanating from the country and abroad, reports said.

It is reportedly said that the 49-year-old will be secured by the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

UP CM Yogi Adityanath bats for digital transactions to check corruption

The top-category 'Z-plus' cover will be provided to Mann all across India and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently accorded the sanction for this, the sources said. They said the CRPF will soon take over the task and a team of 55 armed personnel has been earmarked for it.

The latest security cover, apart from the Punjab Police protection, will secure the chief minister's house and immediate family members too, the sources said.

Such a security cover for Mann was recommended by the central intelligence and security agencies during the preparation of a 'threat perception analysis' report of the chief minister in the wake of Khalistani activities in the border state, they said.

Last year, the Centre had upgraded the security cover of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani to 'Z+' after a review of perceived threat perception to him by central intelligence and security agencies.

'Kindly rethink': FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges Opposition parties to attend new Parliament inauguration

The crackdown on radical preacher Amritpal Singh was closely coordinated between the Mann government and Central agencies.

Amritpal Singh, the chief of pro-Khalistan outfit named Waris Punjab De floated by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, was arrested on April 23 after being on the run for over a month. He was taken into police custody from Moga's Rode village in Punjab and is presently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail.