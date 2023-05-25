Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kindly rethink': FM Nirmala Sitharaman urges Opposition parties to attend new Parliament inauguration

    This comes when Congress and 18 political parties are boycotting the inauguration after Prime Minister Modi decided to inaugurate the new building himself, allegedly sidelining President Droupadi Murmu. They consider it an insult to the President's office and a violation of the Constitution.

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (May 25) said that the Parliament 'is a temple of democracy' and urged all the opposition parties to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building. 

    Speaking to reporters, Sitharaman said, "It's a temple of democracy, even the PM entered the Parliament by bowing on its steps. I humbly request and appeal (to the Opposition), kindly re-think, change your stand and participate in the ceremony."

    The Union Finance Minister also said that as many as 20 "aadeenams" from Tamil Nadu have been invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, where the 'Sengol' will be installed, as did in 1947 to symbolise the power transformation from the British.

    Speaking to reporters along with the Governors of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Nagaland, she said TN has a "big proud part" to the episode of handing over of the Sengol (sceptre) to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, symbolising the power transfer from the British to the people of India in 1947. 

    This was done on the advice of the Tiruvavduthurai adheenam after the late CR Rajagopalachary discussed it with the Shaivite pontiff following Nehru's consultations with him.

    With the Sengol to be installed in the new Parliament building on May 28 during its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 20 'aadeenams' from Tamil Nadu, including Tiruvavaduthurai, Perur and Madurai have been invited for the event, she said.

    In Tamil, the word 'Aadeenam' refers to both a Shaivite monastery and the head of such a math. "The pontiffs will attend the event, there will be Oduvars (scholars in Shaivite scriptures and hymns) who will recite the Thevaram. In 1947 also the Sengol was handed over to Nehru when othuvargal recited Kolaru Pathigam," she said.

