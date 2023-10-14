Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    CBI busts major fake passport racket in West Bengal, Sikkim; searches on at 50 locations

    According to sources, searches are underway at around 50 locations and that at least 16 public servants are under investigation.

    CBI busts major fake passport racket in West Bengal, Sikkim
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation has busted a major fake passport racket in West Bengal and Sikkim. According to sources, searches are underway at around 50 locations and that at least 16 public servants are under investigation.

    The search operation are currently underway in Kolkata, Siliguri, Darjeeling and Gangtok.

    According to sources, the searches came after the CBI nabbed one Gautam Kumar Saha, Senior Superintendent at the Passport Seva Kendra in Gangtok and one hotel agent with Rs 1,90,000 for allegedly issuing passports on forged and fake documents for middlemen. Investigation underway.

    More details are awaited.

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mysuru Dasara 2023: KSRTC to operate additional 2000 buses for passengers vkp

    Mysuru Dasara 2023: KSRTC to operate additional 2000 buses for passengers

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 623 October 14 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 623 October 14 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Renovated Kollam railway station to be commissioned in 2025 rkn

    Kerala: Kollam railway station to undergo massive renovation

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: 40 villages in Bastar district to vote for the first time in 40 years

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: 40 villages in Bastar district to vote for the first time in 40 years

    Operation Ajay India brings back another 235 citizens from Israel

    'Operation Ajay': India brings back another 235 citizens from Israel

    Recent Stories

    Joe Jonas to fix 'issues' with ex-wife Sophie Turner; ignores divorce case vma

    Joe Jonas to fix 'issues' with ex-wife Sophie Turner; ignores divorce case

    Four killed on spot as lorry rams Omni car on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway vkp

    Four killed on spot as lorry rams Omni car on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

    Dunki update: Shah Rukh Khan's film is not postponed; fans will soon enjoy the film teaser RBA

    Dunki update: Shah Rukh Khan's film is not postponed; fans will soon enjoy the film teaser

    Jio Bharat B1 with 2 4 inch display 2000mAh battery launched Check price features more gcw

    Jio Bharat B1 with 2.4-inch display, 2,000mAh battery launched; Check price, features & more

    Mysuru Dasara 2023: KSRTC to operate additional 2000 buses for passengers vkp

    Mysuru Dasara 2023: KSRTC to operate additional 2000 buses for passengers

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon