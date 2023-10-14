CBI busts major fake passport racket in West Bengal, Sikkim; searches on at 50 locations

According to sources, searches are underway at around 50 locations and that at least 16 public servants are under investigation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has busted a major fake passport racket in West Bengal and Sikkim. According to sources, searches are underway at around 50 locations and that at least 16 public servants are under investigation.

The search operation are currently underway in Kolkata, Siliguri, Darjeeling and Gangtok.

According to sources, the searches came after the CBI nabbed one Gautam Kumar Saha, Senior Superintendent at the Passport Seva Kendra in Gangtok and one hotel agent with Rs 1,90,000 for allegedly issuing passports on forged and fake documents for middlemen. Investigation underway.

More details are awaited.