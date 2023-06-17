Case against Asianet News Reporter: 140 eminent persons sign petition seeking Press Freedom

Case against Asianet News Reporter: In a joint statement, 137 cultural figures called for an immediate end to the Kerala Police's actions against Asianet News reporters Akhila Nandakumar, Abjod Varghese, and Malayalam Manorama (Kollam) Special Correspondent Jayachandran Ilankat.

Prominent figures from the fields of social, cultural, literature, and the media are denouncing the state government's media snooping. Cultural leaders commented that it is incredibly anti-democratic and a denial of press freedom to prosecute journalists for reading and reporting the news and then demand that they come to the police station for questioning.

In a joint statement, 137 cultural figures called for an immediate end to the Kerala Police's actions against Asianet News reporters Akhila Nandakumar, Abjod Varghese, and Malayalam Manorama (Kollam) Special Correspondent Jayachandran Ilankat, who looked into and exposed corruption at the Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited.

The statements made by Kerala's ministers and leaders of the ruling party in support of the police action have Kerala's democratic civil society highly concerned. Ironically, those who frequently criticise the Central Government for using investigative agencies against journalists are the same ones who pose a threat to press freedom in the state they control. In India, both the government and the corporate media outlets themselves are obstructing press freedom in different ways. In the Global Media Freedom Index, India has dropped to position 161 out of 180 nations.

In addition to being a concern for journalists, freedom of the press is essential to a democratic society and constitutional civil rights. Because of this, the Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed through rulings on the constitutional interpretation that even though the Constitution doesn't explicitly mention press freedom, it is included in the fundamental right to guarantee freedom of expression and that media professionals cannot be coerced into disclosing the news's source.

It is quite undesirable that the state officials are functioning as reinforcing the same inclinations in Kerala rather than attempting to mobilize the civil society to effectively resist the totalitarian tendencies displayed by the central rulers. In order to stop the police from taking action against the journalists, we ask the Kerala civil society to launch a vigorous protest, according to the statement.

Signatories to the statement:

