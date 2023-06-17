Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: 140 eminent persons sign petition seeking Press Freedom

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: In a joint statement, 137 cultural figures called for an immediate end to the Kerala Police's actions against Asianet News reporters Akhila Nandakumar, Abjod Varghese, and Malayalam Manorama (Kollam) Special Correspondent Jayachandran Ilankat.

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: 140 eminent persons sign petition seeking Press Freedom anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 7:55 PM IST

    Prominent figures from the fields of social, cultural, literature, and the media are denouncing the state government's media snooping. Cultural leaders commented that it is incredibly anti-democratic and a denial of press freedom to prosecute journalists for reading and reporting the news and then demand that they come to the police station for questioning.

    In a joint statement, 137 cultural figures called for an immediate end to the Kerala Police's actions against Asianet News reporters Akhila Nandakumar, Abjod Varghese, and Malayalam Manorama (Kollam) Special Correspondent Jayachandran Ilankat, who looked into and exposed corruption at the Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited.  

    The statements made by Kerala's ministers and leaders of the ruling party in support of the police action have Kerala's democratic civil society highly concerned. Ironically, those who frequently criticise the Central Government for using investigative agencies against journalists are the same ones who pose a threat to press freedom in the state they control. In India, both the government and the corporate media outlets themselves are obstructing press freedom in different ways. In the Global Media Freedom Index, India has dropped to position 161 out of 180 nations.

    In addition to being a concern for journalists, freedom of the press is essential to a democratic society and constitutional civil rights. Because of this, the Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed through rulings on the constitutional interpretation that even though the Constitution doesn't explicitly mention press freedom, it is included in the fundamental right to guarantee freedom of expression and that media professionals cannot be coerced into disclosing the news's source. 

    It is quite undesirable that the state officials are functioning as reinforcing the same inclinations in Kerala rather than attempting to mobilize the civil society to effectively resist the totalitarian tendencies displayed by the central rulers. In order to stop the police from taking action against the journalists, we ask the Kerala civil society to launch a vigorous protest, according to the statement.

    Signatories to the statement:

    B.R.P Bhaskar (Senior Journalist)
    KG Sankarapillai (Poet)
    C. Radhakrishnan (Novelist, Storyteller)
    B Rajeevan (Writer)
    Dr. M. Kunjaman (Economist)
    K. Ajitha (Researcher)
    MN Karassery (Writer)
    Dr. EV Ramakrishnan ( (Writer)
    K.C. Narayanan (Journalist)
    MG Radhakrishnan (Journalist)
    MP Surendran (Journalist)
    Shihabuddin Poithumkadav.
    Unni Balakrishnan (Journalist)
    Kalpatta Narayan (Writer)
    P. Surendran (Writer)
    NP Chekutty (Media Worker)
    UK Kumaran (Storyteller, Novelist) 
    Veeran Kutty (Poet)
    Anwar Ali (Poet)
    CR Neelakandan (Social Worker)
    M.Geethanandan (Social Worker)
    Dr. PK Poker (Writer)
    Sebastian (Poet)
    Savitri Rajeevan (Poet)
    J. Devika (Writer, Researcher)
    Dr. K.T. Rammohan (Economist)
    Chandramati (Writer) Sajitha Shankar (Artist)
    Karunakaran (Storyteller)
    Prasanna Rajan (Critic)
    VS Anilkumar (Narrator)
    Dr. Azad (writer)
    Dr. S. Physi
    G Devarajan
    Dr. K. M. Sheeba
    K.C. Umesh Babu (Poet)
    Damodara Prasad (Writer)
    N. Subramanian (Social Worker) 
    C. Anoop (Narrator)
    CS Venkateswaran (Writer)
    S. Rajeev
    Anil. EP
    Pramod Puzhankara
    Jolly Chirayat
    Sreedhar Radhakrishnan
    Rajan Cherukad (Journalist)
    N Sreejith (Journalist)
    Ravi Shankar KV (Journalist)
    Prof. Kusumam Joseph
    Mangad Ratnakaran (Media Worker)
    P.P. Sathyan (Journalist)
    Dr. V. Vijayakumar (Writer)
    Muzaffar Ahmed (journalist)
    Jyothi Narayan
    M. Sulphath
    Adv. Bhadra Kumari
    K. Haridas (Writer)
    Adv.Rama K.M.
    K Murali
    Jayaraj C.N
    Dr. KN Ajoy Kumar
    Prathapan
    CS Murali Shankar
    Adv. Saji Cheraman
    Sajeev Anthikkad
    Purushan Eloor
    Vinod Chandran
    PK Srinivasan (Journalist)
    Shiburaj (Media Worker)
    Priyadas G Mangalat
    TK Vinodan
    PC Jocy (Publisher)
    Jagadish Babu (Journalist)
    Sudheesh Raghavan (Novelist)
    KK Surendran
    Sajeev Anthikkad
    K. Santosh Kumar
    Robin Kerala
    Sarath Chelur
    KG Jagadeesan
    I. Gopinath
    Vijayaraghavan Cheliya
    Dr. Prasad
    T. Narayanan Vattoli
    Dr. E Unnikrishnan
    Adv.Vinod Payyada
    Izabin Abdul Karim
    Kabir Shah
    Dr. Sugathan (Delhi)
    P.M. Narayanan (Reporter German TV)
    Ashok Kumar
    Rajagopal
    G. Dileepan (Writer)
    Pradeep Panangad (Writer)
    K.M. Venugopal
    Jamsheena Mullapat (Journalist)
    C.P. Rasheed
    Dr. E Unnikrishnan
    AJ Thomas (Poet)
    Prembabu
    Dr. Prince K.J.
    Rajeev Kumar.K.
    Jayghosh M.B
    Subin
    Shaji K.V. (Right to Information Association)
    Adv Chandrasenan
    Libin Thattapalli
    Prasad Somarajan
    P.K. Priyesh Kumar
    Wilfred KP (Artist)
    Adv. Shiju
    Venugopal (Writer)
    Praveen Pilassery
    Adam Ayub
    Harris Abu
    Pradeep Kulangara
    Mini Mohan
    Indira Dilipan
    Ashok
    K.K. Sudev
    Udayakumar
    Sherin Varghese
    Kutty Musa K.M.
    Renson
    Adv.NM Siddique
    Padmakumar
    Anees George
    Kochumon
    Raghukumar
    Parameshwar
    P.T. Vijayan
    Jose Mathew.
    Prashant M Prabhakaran
    Sunil Kochi
    PV Zanu
    Zubair Sayeed
    Alby
    Haridas. T
    Mathew Kottiyur

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2023, 7:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Curious case of new Rs 500 notes worth Rs 88,000 crore not reaching RBI from mints

    Curious case of new Rs 500 notes worth Rs 88,000 crore not reaching RBI from mints

    Explained Why India needs lethal MQ-9B drones from the US

    Explained: Why India needs lethal MQ-9B drones from the US

    Indian Army rescues 3500 tourists stranded due to North Sikkim landslides

    Indian Army rescues 3500 tourists stranded due to North Sikkim landslides (WATCH)

    Armado India's first Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle rolls out

    Armado, India’s first Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle, rolls out (WATCH)

    Case against Asianet News reporter: 'Constitution envisages media as fourth pillar of democracy' anr

    Case against Asianet News reporter: 'Constitution envisages media as fourth pillar of democracy'

    Recent Stories

    Curious case of new Rs 500 notes worth Rs 88,000 crore not reaching RBI from mints

    Curious case of new Rs 500 notes worth Rs 88,000 crore not reaching RBI from mints

    iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch on July 4 key specifications confirmed by firm gcw

    iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch on July 4, key specifications confirmed by firm

    From Dev-Rukimini to Prosenjit-Arpita: 5 rocking Bengali star couples ADC

    From Dev-Rukimini to Prosenjit-Arpita: 5 rocking Bengali star couples

    Explained Why India needs lethal MQ-9B drones from the US

    Explained: Why India needs lethal MQ-9B drones from the US

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: 8 times when model set Instagram ablaze with sizzling bikinis vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: 8 times when model set Instagram ablaze with sizzling bikinis

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon