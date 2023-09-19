Case against Akhila Nandakumar: Kerala police drops charges against Asianet News reporter over lack of proof

Asianet News chief reporter Akhila Nandakumar was booked by the Kerala Police for reporting on the mark list controversy at the Maharaja's College in Kochi that involved SFI state secretary PM Arsho.

Kochi: The Kerala police on Tuesday (Sep 19) dropped the charges against Asianet News chief reporter Akhila Nandakumar in connection with the news reporting on Maharaja's College mark list controversy. The Kerala police's Crime Branch informed the Ernakulam Magistrate court that there was no evidence against Akhila Nandakumar for conspiracy. The District Crime Branch therefore dropped charges against the reporter.

The police action was based on a complaint lodged by the Left-backed Students' Federation of India State Secretary PM Arsho's complaint. What's shocking is that the complaint was taken at face value and Akhila Nandakumar was booked without even conducting a preliminary investigation. The police had booked a case against Maharaja's College, Ernakulam former coordinator Vinod Kumar, college principal VS Joy, KSU state president Aloysius Xavier, Fazil CA, and Akhila Nandakumar after SFI state secretary PM Arsho's complaint alleging conspiracy.

Arsho interpreted this incident as a conspiracy against him and approached the police. It was on this complaint that the Kochi Central Police registered a case against her.

The case was registered under sections 120-B, 465,469 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 120 (o) of the Kerala Police (KP) Act 2011 including criminal conspiracy, forgery, and defamation. The police levelled conspiracy charges against the journalist who went to the campus to bring the information in the forgery case to the general public.

