    Car accident in Rajasthan’s Alwar; Congress leader Manvendra Singh injured, wife killed

    The incident occurred as the family was traveling from Jaipur to Delhi, and the driver lost control of the Jeep Compass car, crashing into a wall.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 7:43 PM IST

    Chitra Singh, the wife of Rajasthan Congress leader Manvendra Singh, lost her life, in a car accident on Tuesday. Manvendra sustained injuries in a car accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Express in Alwar City, Rajasthan. Manvendra Singh, the son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh and a former Member of Parliament, was accompanied by a total of five individuals in the ill-fated Jeep Compass car, including his injured daughter. 

    The accident occurred when the family was en route from Jaipur to Delhi, and the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, leading to a collision with a wall, as per the police statement. The accident occurred near Khushpuri, resulting in the tragic death of Chitra Singh.

    The family was reportedly returning from Delhi to Jaipur when their car collided with a culvert on the roadside. The vehicle sustained significant damage, as seen in images from the accident spot. The injured, including Congress leader Manvendra Singh Jasol, his son, and the driver, were rushed to Solanki Hospital in Alwar for treatment.

    The initial information suggests that Manvendra Singh Jasol has suffered injuries to his ribs, and he is undergoing medical care along with his son and the driver. The condition of Manvendra Singh is reported to be stable, and he has been conscious and communicative.

    The news of Chitra Singh's untimely demise has led to an outpouring of grief on social media platforms, with people expressing their condolences and paying tribute to the departed soul. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also took to Twitter to express her sadness, extending prayers for peace to Chitra Singh and speedy recovery to Manvendra Singh and his son.

    Rajasthan Congress also conveyed their deep sorrow through a tweet, describing the incident as extremely sad. They prayed for courage for the bereaved family and a swift recovery for Manvendra Singh and other injured family members.

