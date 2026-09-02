Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi demanded an FIR over a raw water canal breach near Sri Chamkaur Sahib. He alleged the state govt failed to act on prior complaints and accused CM Bhagwant Mann of failing to protect the people's interests.

Punjab Congress Campaign Committee Chairperson and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday demanded an FIR over the breach in a raw water canal near Sri Chamkaur Sahib, alleging that the authorities failed to take action despite repeated complaints from residents.

Channi said the dam of the canal broke on Tuesday and claimed that people in the area had been facing problems for several days. "Today, the dam of the raw water canal running right next to Sri Chamkaur Sahib has broken. For many days, we were struggling with the situation, but there was no solution provided to it," Channi told reporters here.

Channi Accuses Government of Negligence

He alleged that the state government had failed to provide a solution despite being aware of the issue. Targeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Channi accused the government of failing to protect the interests of the people and alleged that the Chief Minister was "looting the people".

"For all of these matters, we want an FIR registered to protect all our people who have been affected," the Congress leader said.

Calls for Investigation and Aid

Channi demanded that the authorities investigate the circumstances behind the canal breach and fix responsibility for any negligence. He also urged the government to provide immediate assistance to residents affected by the incident and take steps to prevent further damage.

The Congress leader said the administration should act promptly to safeguard people and their property in the affected areas.

He further called for accountability in the handling of the canal and related water management issues.

The demand comes amid concerns over water-related problems in parts of Punjab following heavy rainfall and rising water levels.

Channi said the affected residents should receive necessary support and that the government should ensure that such incidents do not recur.

He reiterated his demand for an FIR and sought action against those responsible for the situation.

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