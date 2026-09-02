Jafar Ali, Secretary of the South India Dargahs and Mosques Association, lauded RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's New York speech, calling it a positive message of social harmony, national unity, and peaceful coexistence among communities in India.

Secretary of the South India Dargahs and Mosques Association, MGFA Jafar Ali, on Wednesday welcomed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remarks in New York, saying they conveyed an important message of social harmony, unity and peaceful coexistence.

Speaking to ANI, reacting to Bhagwat's statement, Jafar Ali said the RSS chief made it clear that those who believe Muslims have no place in India cannot claim to represent true Hindu values. "His recent remarks in New York convey an important and positive message of social harmony and national unity. He made it clear that those who believe Muslims have no place in India cannot claim to represent true Hindu values," Jafar Ali said.

'Religious differences should not be basis for division'

He said Bhagwat had also emphasised the principle that humanity is one and that every individual deserves dignity and respect.

According to Jafar Ali, the key message from Bhagwat's remarks was that religious differences should not become a basis for discrimination, exclusion or division. "The most important takeaway is that religious differences should never become a basis for discrimination, exclusion or division," he said.

Jafar Ali said India's strength lies in its diversity and stressed that every community has a role to play in building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation. "India's strength lies in its diversity, and every community has a role in building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation," he said.

Welcoming the RSS chief's remarks, Jafar Ali said the Muslim organisation supported the message of unity in diversity and peaceful coexistence. "As a Muslim organisation, we welcome this message of unity in diversity and peaceful coexistence," he said.

He said messages promoting mutual respect and harmony were important for strengthening social cohesion and ensuring peaceful relations among different communities.

What Mohan Bhagwat said

Jafar Ali's remarks came in response to Bhagwat's recent comments in New York, where the RSS chief spoke about India's civilisational values and the place of different communities in the country.

During his address in New York, Mohan Bhagwat said that "if any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu". While speaking at the 'One World One Humanity' event in New York on Saturday, Bhagwat had said that there was no difference between human beings and that different religious paths lead to the same goal. He emphasised the traditional Indian thought of "unity of humanity". "If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu. If you want to call yourself Hindu, you must believe that all paths are leading to the same goal and that every human has dignity. There is no difference between human beings," Bhagwat said. (ANI)