The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced key organisational changes, appointing Govind Dev Giri as General Secretary and Mahesh Bhagchandka as Treasurer. The VHP has welcomed the new appointments, saying their experience will be beneficial.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust concluded an important meeting in Ayodhya, announcing key changes in its organisational positions, including the appointment of Govind Dev Giri as General Secretary, Mahesh Bhagchandka as Trustee and Treasurer, Madan Mohan Pandey and Nirmala Yadav as Trustees, and Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra as Chief Executive Officer.

VHP Welcomes New Appointments

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President and Senior Advocate Alok Kumar welcomed the appointments made by the Trust, saying the inclusion of experienced members would benefit the organisation and help advance the work of the Shri Ram Temple.

Govind Dev Giri as General Secretary

Kumar said it was a matter of joy that Pujya Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj would now serve as the General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. "We respectfully extend our best wishes to Pujya Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj as he assumes the responsibility of General Secretary. We are confident that his leadership will serve as a guiding light for us all," he said.

Mahesh Bhagchandka as Trustee and Treasurer

Kumar also welcomed the appointment of Shri Mahesh Bhagchandka Ji as a Trustee and Treasurer of the Trust. He said Bhagchandka had been a frontline soldier of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and had subsequently continued advancing the mission of Pujya Ashok Singhal Ji and the cause of Hindutva through the Shri Ashok Singhal Foundation. "His appointment as a Trustee and the Treasurer of the Trust will be highly beneficial for the organisation," Kumar said.

Madan Mohan Pandey as Trustee

Kumar also welcomed the appointment of advocate Shri Madan Mohan Pandey as a Trustee. He said Pandey had been a dedicated lawyer in the legal battle for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and that his tireless efforts had played a significant role in winning the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi case. "His appointment as a Trustee will allow the Trust to greatly benefit from his legal insight and experience," he said.

Nirmala Yadav as Trustee

On the appointment of Nirmala Yadav Ji as a Trustee, Kumar said it would ensure representation for various sections of Hindu society within the Trust. He said the appointment also symbolised respect for Nari Shakti, or women's power. "The participation of Matru-Shakti (women) is crucial in the work concerning this sacred land of Sita-Ram, and her inclusion will bring a new sense of sensitivity, vision, and comprehensiveness to the Trust's activities," Kumar said.

Jitendra Mishra as CEO

The VHP president also welcomed the appointment of Air Marshal Shri Jitendra Mishra Ji as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Trust. Describing him as a highly senior, respected and experienced personality, Kumar said his vast experience would make the Trust's operations more effective and transparent. (ANI)