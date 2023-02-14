Called for interview, 27-year-old woman drugged, raped in car at Gurugram mall parking

The woman stated to the police that she resided in the DLF area and was searching for an online job and got the number of a man, who introduced himself as Tushar Sharma. The accused promised the victim a job and called her for an interview at the mall on Saturday.

A 27-year-old woman techie was allegedly drugged and raped by a man in his car parked in the basement of a Gurugram mall, police said. The accused allegedly called the lady, an engineering graduate, under the pretence of a job interview before sexually assaulting her after offering her sedative-laced water, according to the police.

In a complaint lodged at the women's police station in Sector 51, the rape survivor said she was seeking a job online and got in touch with a man named Tushar Sharma, who promised to land her a job.

He called her last Saturday under the guise of an interview at Sahara Mall. Around 1 pm, she arrived at the mall with her paperwork and met Sharma, who then drove them to the mall's basement.

Then the accused offered her some water. She consumed it and passed out, according to the survivor. She described the incident in which Sharma pulled her into his car and sexually assaulted her. Before leaving her behind in the parking lot of the mall, he made a death threat if she notified anybody about the event.

The woman was escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical evaluation after they received the complaint. Under sections 328 (causing bodily injury by poison), 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation), a FIR was filed against Tushar Sharma. Police are attempting to identify the suspect and have requested CCTV video from the mall management.

(With PTI inputs)