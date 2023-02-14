'Never forget their supreme sacrifice': PM Modi pays tributes on Pulwama terror attack's 4th anniversary

On February 14, 2019, as many as 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives after a suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosives into the security force convoy. The attack was carried out by Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is led by Masood Azhar based in Bahawalpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 14) paid tributes to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack three years ago.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India."

Also read: Aero India 2023: USAF F-35A Lightning II makes its debut at airshow

On February 14, 2019, as many as 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives after a suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosives into the security force convoy. The attack was carried out by Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is led by Masood Azhar based in Bahawalpur.

Later, India avenged the terror attack by carrying out airstrikes on Jaba Top in Balakot, destroying Jaish's terror training camps. Although the exact number of terrorists killed in the airstrikes is not known, more than 300 religious radicals were spotted at the training camp a day before the strikes based on high-resolution images taken there.

Also read: UP: Baghpat wedding turns into wrestling arena after groom's uncle was not served paneer; video goes viral

Here are the names of all 40 jawans who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack:

Head Constable Naseer Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir)

Constable Sukhjinder Singh (Punjab)

Head Constable Jaimal Singh (Punjab)

Constable Rohitash Lamba (Rajasthan)

Constable Tilak Raj (Himachal Pradesh)

Head Constable Vijay Soreng (Jharkhand)

Constable Vasantha Kumar VV (Kerala)

Constable Subramaniam G (Tamil Nadu)

Constable Manoja Kumar Behera (Odisha)

Constable GD Guru H (Karnataka)

Head Constable Narayan Lal Gurjar (Rajasthan)

Constable Mahesh Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Pradeep Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

Head Constable Hemraj Meena (Rajasthan)

Head Constable PK Sahoo (Odisha)

Constable Ramesh Yadav (Uttar Pradesh)

Head Constable Sanjay Rajput (Maharashtra)

Constable Koushal Kumar Rawat (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Pradeep Singh (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Shyam Babu (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Ajit Kumar Azad (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Maninder Singh Attri (Punjab)

Head Constable Bablu Santra (West Bengal)

Constable Ashvni Kumar Kaochi (Madhya Pradesh)

Constable Rathod Nitin Shivaji (Maharashtra)

Constable Bhagirath Singh (Rajasthan)

Constable Virendra Singh (Uttarakhand)

Head Constable Awadhesh Kumar Yadav (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Ratan Kumar Thakur (Bihar)

Constable Pankaj Kumar Tripathi (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Jeet Ram (Rajasthan)

Constable Amit Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Vijay Kr. Mourya (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Kulwinder Singh (Punjab)

Head Constable Maneswar Bsumatari (Assam)

Assistant Sub Inspector Mohan Lal (Uttarakhand)

Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha (Bihar)

Head Constable Ram Vakeel (Uttar Pradesh)

Constable Sudeep Biswas (West Bengal)

Constable Sivachandran (Tamil Nadu)