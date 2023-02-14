'Nothing to hide or be afraid of': Amit Shah slams Congress on allegations that BJP 'favours' Adani

After Hindenburg Research levelled a slew of accusations against the business behemoth, including illegal transactions and share-price manipulation, Adani Group equities have suffered on the stock exchanges.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (February 14) stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has "nothing to hide or be afraid of" after the Congress accused the ruling party of favouring billionaire Gautam Adani.

Speaking to a news agency, Shah said that it would not be appropriate for him to comment on the ongoing Adani row following the meltdown of Adani stocks due to the matter being sub judice. He also launched a spirited defence of the BJP as it is buffeted by allegations of favouritism and crony capitalism.

"The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter. As a minister, if the Supreme Court is seized of the matter, it is not right for me to comment. But in this, there is nothing for the BJP to hide and nothing to be afraid of," Shah told news agency ANI.

Shah's reaction has come after Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi linked Adani's meteoric rise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming to power and said "magic" happened after 2014, which propelled the businessman from the 609th to the second spot on the global rich list.

Gandhi levelled a barrage of allegations, including that PM Modi helped Adani bag overseas contracts in various sectors. He also asked how much money Adani has given to the BJP in the last 20 years.

The Adani Group has denied the accusations, claiming that it abides by all legal and transparency obligations.