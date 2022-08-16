Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bus carrying 39 soldiers falls into gorge in J&K's Pahalgam, 7 dead

    According to officials, 37 personnel on the bus were from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, while two were from the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The soldiers had reportedly been deployed in the area for the Amarnath Yatra 

    Bus carrying ITBP soldiers falls into riverbed in J&K's Pahalgam
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

    Six Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel and a policeman were killed when a bus carrying 39 security forces fell into a deep gorge after the vehicle reportedly suffered a brake failure. The accident happened while the bus was on its way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam.

    According to officials, 37 personnel on the bus were from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, while two were from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.  

    Police and other officials rushed to the spot, and a rescue operation was underway. Twenty-five ITBP personnel and two policemen were injured in the accident. 

    While two ITBP personnel died on the spot, five others personnel succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

    The condition of six injured personnel is reported to be critical, officials said, adding they were being airlifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment. A Border Security Force (BSF) helicopter has been pressed to airlift the casualties.

    The 37 ITBP personnel and two from the JKP were being de-inducted from the Amarnath Yatra duty that concluded on August 11.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 1:13 PM IST
