Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mangaluru-Mumbai flight delayed by six hours over 'bomber' message

    The incident occurred when a passenger noticed a suspicious message on another passenger's phone while chatting with a girl.
     

    Mangaluru-Mumbai flight delayed by six hours over 'bomber' message - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mangaluru, First Published Aug 15, 2022, 4:27 PM IST

    A Mangaluru-Mumbai flight was delayed by six hours after all passengers were asked to deboard the aircraft. The flight was thoroughly checked for any sabotage at Mangaluru's international airport on Sunday, August 14. 

    The incident occurred after a passenger noticed a suspicious message on a fellow passenger's phone while he was chatting with a girl. He brought this to the attention of the cabin crew. All passengers were immediately deboarded, and the entire flight was checked for sabotage.

    The girl was waiting for her flight to Bengaluru while the boy was preparing to fly to Mumbai. They were friends, and they were joking about the security. A passenger on 14B observed a co-passenger on 13A receiving the text message 'U r da bomber.'

    In a news conference, authorities stated that "two friends were chatting on WhatsApp while another person had overlooked the message where he observed some issue which led to fear." The Indigo flight from Mangaluru to Mumbai had been delayed. Following a complaint from Indigo Flight authorities, a complaint was filed under 505 1B and C of the IPC at the Bajpe police limits.

    The man was later denied boarding the flight due to the lengthy questioning, while his girlfriend missed her flight to Bengaluru.

    After a thorough baggage check, all 185 passengers were reboarded on the Mumbai-bound flight, which took off at 5 pm.

    Also Read: After SpiceJet smoking video, another case against bodybuilder Bobby Kataria for drinking in middle of road

    Also Read: Video of bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking in SpiceJet flight goes viral; Scindia investigating incident

    Also Read: SpiceJet passengers walk on Delhi airport's tarmac after waiting for bus for 45 min

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2022, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PMs Nari Shakti speech: Activists question Modi on implementation of schemes for women snt

    PM's 'Nari Shakti' speech: Activists question Modi on implementation of schemes for women

    India Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi believes shine of gold and silver medals is boosting youngsters confidence-ayh

    PM Modi believes shine of gold and silver medals is boosting youngster's confidence

    Delhi airport launches beta version of DigiYatra app for quicker e-boarding; check details - adt

    Delhi airport launches beta version of DigiYatra app for quicker e-boarding; check details

    Indian tricolour unfurled 30 kilometres above the earth; watch video - gps

    Indian tricolour unfurled 30 kilometres above the earth; watch video

    Independence Day 2022: Grammy winner Ricky Kej, 12 refugee singers pay tribute to national anthem, Watch - adt

    Independence Day 2022: Grammy winner Ricky Kej, 12 refugee singers pay tribute to national anthem | Watch

    Recent Stories

    PMs Nari Shakti speech: Activists question Modi on implementation of schemes for women snt

    PM's 'Nari Shakti' speech: Activists question Modi on implementation of schemes for women

    India Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi believes shine of gold and silver medals is boosting youngsters confidence-ayh

    PM Modi believes shine of gold and silver medals is boosting youngster's confidence

    Watch Cat drinking on its own from a water cooler, surprises netizens-tgy

    Watch: Cat drinking on its own from a water cooler, surprises netizens

    CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card released; know how to download - adt

    CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 admit card released; know how to download

    Ola S1 electric scooter launched at Rs 99999 5 reasons why you should buy it gcw

    Ola S1 electric scooter launched at Rs 99,999; 5 reasons why you should buy it

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon