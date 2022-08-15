Mangaluru-Mumbai flight delayed by six hours over 'bomber' message

The incident occurred when a passenger noticed a suspicious message on another passenger's phone while chatting with a girl.

A Mangaluru-Mumbai flight was delayed by six hours after all passengers were asked to deboard the aircraft. The flight was thoroughly checked for any sabotage at Mangaluru's international airport on Sunday, August 14.

The incident occurred after a passenger noticed a suspicious message on a fellow passenger's phone while he was chatting with a girl. He brought this to the attention of the cabin crew. All passengers were immediately deboarded, and the entire flight was checked for sabotage.

The girl was waiting for her flight to Bengaluru while the boy was preparing to fly to Mumbai. They were friends, and they were joking about the security. A passenger on 14B observed a co-passenger on 13A receiving the text message 'U r da bomber.'

In a news conference, authorities stated that "two friends were chatting on WhatsApp while another person had overlooked the message where he observed some issue which led to fear." The Indigo flight from Mangaluru to Mumbai had been delayed. Following a complaint from Indigo Flight authorities, a complaint was filed under 505 1B and C of the IPC at the Bajpe police limits.

The man was later denied boarding the flight due to the lengthy questioning, while his girlfriend missed her flight to Bengaluru.

After a thorough baggage check, all 185 passengers were reboarded on the Mumbai-bound flight, which took off at 5 pm.

