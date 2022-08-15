Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Soldier's body, caught in ice-storm in Siachen, found after 38 years

    The body was identified as Chandrashekhar Harbola of the 19 Kumaon Regiment by the Sainik Group Centre in Ranikhet.
     

    Haldwani, First Published Aug 15, 2022, 7:10 PM IST

    An army jawan's body was discovered in an old bunker in Siachen; after 38 years, he went missing in an avalanche while on patrol.

    The body was identified as Chandrashekhar Harbola of the 19 Kumaon Regiment by the Sainik Group Centre in Ranikhet on Sunday.

    Harbola was part of a 20-member troop sent to the world's highest battlefield in 1984 for 'Operation Meghdoot' to fight Pakistan.

    During patrolling, they were caught in an ice storm. While the bodies of 15 soldiers were recovered, the bodies of the other five, including Harbola, could not be found.

    His wife, Shanti Devi, is from Almora and currently resides in Saraswati Vihar Colony. His body is expected to arrive late Monday.

    Harbola's last rites will be performed with full military honours, said sub-collector Manish Kumar and tehsildar Sanjay Kumar, who arrived at his home.

    Shanti Devi stated that they had been married for nine years, and she was 28 years old. Their older daughter was four years old at the time, and their younger one was one and a half.

    Shanti Devi stated that Harbola had last returned home in January 1984, promising to return soon. However, Shanti Devi said she was proud of her husband because he prioritised his service to the country over family promises.

    As per the available information, Harbola, a resident of Dwarahat in Almora, enlisted in the army in 1975.

    Another soldier's body was reportedly discovered, but his identity was yet to be ascertained. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2022, 7:10 PM IST
