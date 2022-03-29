'Bulli Bai' and 'Sulli Deals' app creators get bail on humanitarian grounds

The court reasoned that the accused are first-time offenders and that continuing to imprison them would be detrimental to their overall well-being.

The Delhi court on Monday approved bail for the 'Bulli Bai' app case accused Niraj Bishnoi and also the 'Sulli Deals' creator Omkareshwar Thakur on humanitarian grounds.

The court had imposed strict conditions on the accused persons, including the prohibition on threatening any witness or tempering any evidence.

The conditions include the accused would not attempt to connect, influence, induce any victim.

As per the order, the accused person would not tamper with evidence, provide his contact information to the Investigation Officer, and keep his phone turned on. It would provide his location to the investigating officer.

The accused would not leave the country and would appear in court on every date, and they would not commit a similar offence while on bail, the order further added.

