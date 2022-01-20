Bulli Bai app case: Fifth arrest made; Mumbai Police nab accused Neeraj Singh from Odisha

The accused, identified as Neeraj Singh, is an MBA degree holder. He was involved in the planning of the app with the main accused.

The Mumbai Police have made their fifth arrest in the Bulli Bai app case from Odisha on Thursday. The cyber police of the Mumbai crime branch on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man from Odisha in connection with the case of Bulli Bai app, which targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for “auction”, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The accused, identified as Neeraj Singh, is an MBA degree holder. He was involved in the planning of the app with the main accused, he said.

Earlier, Vishal Jha, Shweta Singh, Mayank Rawal, and Niraj Bishnoi were arrested in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ pertaining to a GitHub app where pictures of Muslim women were posted for 'auction'. They were sent to police custody.

The Mumbai Police cyber cell is bringing the arrested suspect on Thursday to Mumbai after finishing the legal process.

Meanwhile, a team of the cyber cell has gone to Delhi to take custody of the accused mastermind Niraj Bishnoi. Delhi special cell had apprehended Neeraj Bishnoi, who is said to be the mastermind of the Bulli Bai app.

‘Bulli Bai’ popped up on January 1, with a number of pictures of Muslim women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content. The app made public the details of several Muslim women, allowing users to participate in their ‘auction’.

While there was no actual ‘auction’ or ‘sale’, the purpose of the app seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are active social media users.

The Bulli Bai app (now blocked by GitHub) is the second case of this kind of sexual harassment and cyber-bullying targeting women from the minority community.

A similar app and website called ‘Sulli Deals’ had come to light last year. ‘Sulli’ is a derogatory slang word used by the right-wing against Muslim women in India.