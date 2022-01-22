Bulli Bai app case: Vishal Jha’s anticipatory bail denied by Patiala court

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested another person from Odisha's Jharsuguda in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ case.

The Patiala Session Court on Saturday denied the anticipatory bail petition of accused Vishal Sudhirkumar Jha in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ app matter. The court while passing the order said that the allegations against the applicant are grave in nature as it is a direct onslaught upon the dignity and modesty of the women of a particular community.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai Court while rejecting bail to the three accused in the Bulli Bai case on Thursday said that merely because they were not creators of the app, they could not be termed as innocent.

The order passed by Metropolitan Magistrate at Bandra Komal Singh Rajput stated, “...they were arrested for collection of evidence relating to non-bailable offence and hence, their arrest is not in violation of any law. They found to be committed serious acts defaming womanhood. The larger interest of society is at stake, therefore, their personal liberty can be said to be curtailed without following due process of law,” Bar and Bench reported.

The cyber police of the Mumbai crime branch on Saturday intercepted Niraj Singh, a 28-year-old MBA graduate from the Lamtibahal area under Brajrajnagar Police limits. He was reportedly involved in planning the app with the main accused who was arrested earlier.

‘Bulli Bai’ popped up on January 1, with a number of pictures of Muslim women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content. The app made public the details of several Muslim women, allowing users to participate in their ‘auction’.

While there was no actual ‘auction’ or ‘sale’, the purpose of the app seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are active social media users.