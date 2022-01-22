  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bulli Bai app case: Vishal Jha’s anticipatory bail denied by Patiala court

    The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested another person from Odisha's Jharsuguda in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ case.

    Bulli Bai app case Vishal Jha anticipatory bail denied by Patiala court DNM
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 22, 2022, 6:02 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Patiala Session Court on Saturday denied the anticipatory bail petition of accused Vishal Sudhirkumar Jha in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ app matter. The court while passing the order said that the allegations against the applicant are grave in nature as it is a direct onslaught upon the dignity and modesty of the women of a particular community.

    Meanwhile, a Mumbai Court while rejecting bail to the three accused in the Bulli Bai case on Thursday said that merely because they were not creators of the app, they could not be termed as innocent.

    The order passed by Metropolitan Magistrate at Bandra Komal Singh Rajput stated, “...they were arrested for collection of evidence relating to non-bailable offence and hence, their arrest is not in violation of any law. They found to be committed serious acts defaming womanhood. The larger interest of society is at stake, therefore, their personal liberty can be said to be curtailed without following due process of law,” Bar and Bench reported.

    The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested another person from Odisha's Jharsuguda in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ case.

    The cyber police of the Mumbai crime branch on Saturday intercepted Niraj Singh, a 28-year-old MBA graduate from the Lamtibahal area under Brajrajnagar Police limits. He was reportedly involved in planning the app with the main accused who was arrested earlier.

    Also Read: Bulli Bai app case: Fifth arrest made; Mumbai Police nab accused Neeraj Singh from Odisha

    ‘Bulli Bai’ popped up on January 1, with a number of pictures of Muslim women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content. The app made public the details of several Muslim women, allowing users to participate in their ‘auction’.

    Also Read: Bulli Bai' accused also involved in 'Sulli Deals': Mumbai Police tells Court

    While there was no actual ‘auction’ or ‘sale’, the purpose of the app seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are active social media users.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2022, 6:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022 Bikram Majithia slams CM ED raids on Channi nephew prove corruption in Congress DNM

    Punjab Election 2022: Bikram Majithia slams CM, ‘ED raids on Channi's nephew prove corruption in Congress’

    Indian embassy in US sends consular team to coordinate, render assistance regarding 4 dead people-dnm

    Indian embassy in US sends consular team to coordinate, render assistance regarding 4 dead people

    PM Modi talks about good governance, says Direct, emotional connect between administration, public needed-dnm

    PM Modi talks about good governance, says ‘Direct, emotional connect between administration, public needed’

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda health stable after testing COVID-19 positive-dnm

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda health stable after testing COVID-19 positive

    Goa Election 2022: Fight between dishonesty and character, Sena on Parrikar's son contesting as independent-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: ‘Fight between dishonesty and character’, Sena on Parrikar’s son contesting as independent

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022 Bikram Majithia slams CM ED raids on Channi nephew prove corruption in Congress DNM

    Punjab Election 2022: Bikram Majithia slams CM, ‘ED raids on Channi's nephew prove corruption in Congress’

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 to be held in India behind closed doors from March 27 - Reports-ayh

    IPL 2022 to be held in India behind closed doors from March 27 - Reports

    Malayalam Actor Dileep granted protection from arrest until January 27 by Kerala HC RCB

    Malayalam Actor Dileep granted protection from arrest until January 27 by Kerala HC

    Why did Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas opt for surrogacy? Here's the answer RCB

    Why did Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas opt for surrogacy? Here's the answer

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON returnee Riyadh Mahrez to miss Manchester City's clash against Southampton; here's why-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: AFCON returnee Riyadh Mahrez to miss Manchester City's clash against Southampton; here's why

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day-dnm

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day

    Video Icon
    Citing threat to financial stability Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Video Icon
    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Video Icon
    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon