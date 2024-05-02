Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka sex scandal: HD Deve Gowda's son HD Revanna files for anticipatory bail

    HD Revanna, son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, seeks anticipatory bail amidst his involvement in the Karnataka sex scandal.  Son Prajwal, who is now abroad, has requested time to appear before the SIT in connection with the alleged 'obscene video' case.

    JDS leader HD Revanna, named in a sex scandal case alongside son Prajwal, has filed for a pre-arrest bail a day after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) pasted a notice outside his home in connection with the case. The appeal was filed at Bengaluru's Sessions Court, and the case was delayed till tomorrow.

    A large stockpile of pornographic films and images purportedly belonging to Prajwal went viral on social media, prompting the Karnataka government to form a Special Investigation Team at the request of the Karnataka State Commission for Women to examine the case.

    According to the complaint, the woman stated that Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna had sexually molested her. Revanna is the grandson of HD Deve Gowda, the party's supremo and former prime minister. His father, HD Revanna, who is also an accused in the case, stated, "I learned that a notice had been issued; I'm prepared to face anything; I'm ready to face SIT."

    Son Prajwal, who is now abroad, has requested time to appear before the SIT in connection with the alleged 'obscene video' case. The Karnataka Home Minister told the media on Thursday that a lookout notice had been issued in the case.

    Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy targeted the ‘DK’ brothers, Shivakumar and Suresh, for accusing him of releasing the explicit video clips, while Shivakumar retaliated, dismissing the allegations and challenging Kumaraswamy to seek information from the center regarding the scandal’s origins.

    As explicit video clips continue circulating, implicating Prajwal Revanna, the scandal added fuel to Karnataka’s political fire, raising questions about the integrity of the electoral process and alliances.

