    Bulli Bai' accused also involved in 'Sulli Deals': Mumbai Police tells Court

    The Mumbai crime branch cyber cell filed a reply before a city court stating that the primary investigation revealed the accused committed the crime with the help of Niraj Bishnoi, Bulli Bai app creator.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
    The Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police on Monday countered the bail appeal of the three arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, saying that the investigation shows that the accused were also involved in the 'Sulli Deals' app case.

    In the Bulli Bai app case, Mumbai crime branch cyber cell opposed the bail pleas of Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat in the city court, stating that the primary investigation revealed the accused committed the crime with the help of Niraj Bishnoi. Bishnoi is the Bulli Bai app creator, who was earlier arrested by the Delhi police. The Mumbai court has posted the matter for further hearing today.

    The police argued that the accused could flee or tamper with the evidence in the case while seeking bail rejection by the court.

    Police further added that they had sent a team to Delhi to seek custody of Niraj Bishnoi, who the Delhi Police nabbed in the Bulli Bai app case and another Omkareshwar Thakur apprehended in the Sulli deals app case.

    The police stated the accused were 'highly active on social media and were posting materials which could cause a breach of peace in the society.' Earlier, the Delhi court rejected the bail pleas of Thakur and Bishnoi.

    Niraj Bishnoi (20) is a B.Tech student arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit (IFSO) team from Assam for his alleged involvement in the Bulli Bai app case.

    Earlier, the Bandra court sent the other co-accused in the Bulli Bai app case, Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat to 14-day judicial custody that ends on January 28. Earlier, they were sent to Mumbai Cyber Cell police custody which ended on January 14. Shweta Singh and Vishal Kumar Jha were arrested from Uttarakhand and Bengaluru respectively on January 5. Jha is under judicial custody till January 24.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
