The 'Vadnagar Shravanotsav' in Gujarat drew over 53,000 tourists to Sharmishtha Lake. Organized by Gujarat Tourism on Sundays during Shravan, the festival offered a blend of devotion, music, cultural shows, and a popular light-and-sound show.

The 'Vadnagar Shravanotsav' drew more than 53,000 tourists, offering a blend of devotion, music and cultural performances at the historic Sharmishtha Lake, according to the Tourism Department, Gujarat.

According to the Tourism Department, Gujarat, the grand festival was organised by the Gujarat Tourism Corporation at the main ghat of Sharmishtha Lake in historic Vadnagar every Sunday during the holy month of Shravan. The festival received an encouraging response from tourists, with visitor numbers increasing every Sunday.

Weekly Festive Highlights

On the first Sunday, August 16, the programme featured Ganesh Vandana, Shiv Tandav, Shiv Panchakshar Stotram, conch and bell sounds, Vedic Rudra Path, Shiv Katha and Shiva bhajans.

The second Sunday, August 23, featured Ganesh Vandana dance, sitar and flute performances, classical performances, the 'Bhu Shambhu' programme, Shiv Aarti and other musical performances based on Lord Shiva.

On August 30, the third Sunday of the festival, the programme began with Ganesh Vandana, followed by presentations on Vadnagar's presiding deity Hatkeshwar Mahadev and the city's historical significance. Shiv Stuti, Shiv Tandav, Omkar Naad and classical music performances were also held, along with the traditional Hudo Raas of the Tarnetar Fair. Shiva bhajans and songs further entertained the visitors.

On the fourth and final Sunday, September 6, an impressive dance performance based on Shiv Tandav Stotram was presented, followed by Shiva bhajans with live music and dance performances. The festival concluded with a grand Shiv Aarti performed by 11 Brahmins and 14 artists amid the sounds of conches, bells and drums.

Major Attractions and Visitor Statistics

According to the Tourism Department, Gujarat, the festival also highlighted Vadnagar's rich cultural heritage and provided visitors with a blend of religious and cultural experiences. Attractive lighting and a light-and-sound show at the Sharmishtha Lake complex were among the major attractions of the festival. The lighting and laser show added to the appeal of the historic site during the evening.

Impressive Visitor Turnout

According to the Tourism Department, Gujarat, a total of 10,427 tourists visited Vadnagar on August 16, 13,644 on August 23, 14,048 on August 30 and 15,396 on September 6, taking the total number of visitors over the four Sundays to 53,515.

The evening cultural programmes also drew a large number of visitors. A total of 2,573 tourists attended the programme on August 16, 3,305 on August 23, 4,330 on August 30 and 5,266 on September 6, taking the combined attendance at the cultural programmes to 15,474.

Beyond the Festival: Exploring Vadnagar

Along with the Shravanotsav, tourists can visit Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple, Kirti Toran, Sharmishtha Lake, the memorials of Tana and Riri, and Vadnagar's historical and archaeological museum to experience the city's rich cultural and historical heritage.

The Tourism Department, Gujarat, also decorated and illuminated Sharmishtha Lake and the festival venue during Shravanotsav, providing visitors with a visual and cultural experience along with the devotional celebrations. (ANI)