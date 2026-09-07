Union Minister Jitin Prasada led the Indian delegation at the G20 Innovation Ministers’ meeting in North Carolina, US. The meeting resulted in a consensus statement on six pillars, including AI, and Prasada held several bilateral discussions.

The Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitin Prasada led the Indian delegation at the G20 Innovation Ministers’ meeting held on September 1 and September 2 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, United States (US), hosted by the US Department of Commerce and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).

According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the MoS was accompanied by Ajit Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), senior officials from MeitY, Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), as well as officials of the Embassy of India in the US.

G20 Innovation Ministerial Statement

At the conclusion of the Ministerial, the G20 Ministers released the Innovation Ministerial Statement recognising that “emerging technologies have the potential to unlock prosperity, enhance productivity, and expand opportunity for all our peoples.”

The consensus statement articulates shared broad agreement across six pillars, pro-innovation policy frameworks, technology for opportunity and prosperity, skilled technical workforce development, intellectual property policies for artificial intelligence (AI), AI for standards and standards for AI, and industrial innovation and investment in supply chains.

Ministers also reached consensus on the Carolina Principles for Emerging Technologies, which call on countries to invest in foundational research, strengthen commercialisation pathways, and enable trusted technology adoption and deployment.

Other deliverables of the Ministerial included the AI Prosperity Objectives and the AI Prosperity Compact, which will further technical workforce development across G20 nations and expand opportunities for private sector partnership.

Bilateral Discussions on Sidelines

On the sidelines of the G20 Ministerial, Prasada held several bilateral discussions.

India-EU Talks

In his bilateral meeting with Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, both discussed the importance of strengthening cooperation in innovation and building trusted digital ecosystems that enable technology-led growth and shared prosperity.

India-France Talks

In the meeting with Anne Le Hénanff, Minister Delegate for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs of France, both sides discussed advancing cooperation in AI and digital technologies. India and France remain committed to strengthening technology-driven innovation and building partnerships for a trusted digital future, the Ministry said.

India-Germany Talks

During the meeting with Thomas Jarzombek and Silke Launert, Parliamentary State Secretaries, Germany, MoS explored opportunities to further deepen India–Germany collaboration in technology, innovation and research, driving shared progress and future-ready partnerships.

India-African Union Talks

In discussions with Prof Gaspard Banyankimbona, Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, African Union, the commitment to deepening partnership with Africa and creating new opportunities for shared growth and prosperity was highlighted by offering India Stack digital solutions, including DPI, to African countries.

India-US Talks

In the bilateral discussion with Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce, both sides exchanged views on strengthening cooperation across Semiconductors, AI and Data Centres. During the meeting, MoS also encouraged the possibility of more US investments in ISM2.0, proposed strengthening AI technology partnership and shared a mechanism for safeguards for AI.

MoS also engaged with Tom Brown, co-founder of Anthropic, and discussed the rapidly evolving AI landscape and opportunities emerging from advances in AI. Some key discussions included the possibility of collaboration to develop benchmarks for the Indian context.

Engagement at Duke University

Following the G20 engagements, Prasada visited Duke University, where he interacted with the senior leadership and faculty to exchange views on areas of mutual interest, including technology, research, engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science and healthcare.

The engagements during the visit underscored India’s growing role in shaping the global technology and innovation agenda and reaffirmed its commitment to building strategic partnerships that translate advances in AI, semiconductors, DPI, robotics and other emerging technologies into greater opportunities for innovation, economic growth and an improved quality of life for its citizens.