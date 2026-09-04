Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad has warned of a 'major stand' if police don't arrest the accused in the Jantar Mantar assault case in 72 hours. He demanded the invocation of the SC/ST Act and attempt to murder charges.

Azad Warns of 'Major Stand', Sets 72-Hour Deadline

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday warned of a “major stand” if police fail to arrest the accused within 72 hours in connection with the alleged assault on CJP protester Nishu Azad’s father during the Jantar Mantar protests. Speaking to ANI, he said he had given the police 72 hours to arrest the accused while invoking the SC/ST Act and relevant sections, including the charge of attempt to murder.

“What happened is horrifying. An individual who is accused and visible in the video is admitting that he beat Nishu's father. It is alarming how he is making a mockery of law and order, the Delhi Police, and our Constitution by acting with such impunity,” Azad said. He said he visited the police station and raised the issue with police officials, stressing that Nishu belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community and that provisions of the PoA (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be invoked in the case.

“I went to the police station and spoke to the officers there, pointing out that the girl belongs to a Scheduled Caste. You need to implement the SC/ST Act here,” he said. Azad also demanded that the charge of attempt to murder be considered, saying the intention behind an alleged act was also an important factor apart from the injuries sustained. “While the injury itself is a factor, the intention matters too,” he said.

According to Azad, police officials have acknowledged their demands and sought time until Friday evening to invoke the relevant legal provisions and take action against the accused. He said the police had been given a deadline of 72 hours to arrest the accused. “We have given them a deadline of 72 hours. If no action is taken within that time, we will be forced to take a major stand to protect our sisters and daughters,” Azad said. Azad also questioned the police over the alleged delay in invoking the relevant sections despite multiple injuries being reported in the case.

Protester Seeks Security Amid Threats

Earlier, CJP protester Nishu Azad on Friday sought security for herself, saying she feared for her safety amid alleged threats and had no idea when or where she could be attacked. Azad, whose father was allegedly attacked by Swatantra Bhardwaj during the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, said Delhi Police had assured her that the accused would be arrested within 72 hours.

Speaking to ANI, Azad said, “We need security; we have no idea when or where someone might attack us. These people are issuing open threats now.” She further said that she, along with Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad, met Delhi Police and demanded that Section 307 and relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act be added to the case, along with the immediate arrest of the accused. "Today, we went to the police station with brother Chandrashekhar Azad ji regarding the case. We presented our points and demands to the police. It has been over two months since the FIR was filed, yet no real progress has been made," she said. (ANI)