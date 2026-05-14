Narendra Kaur, a 61-year-old grandmother from Sarhali village in Jalandhar, has cleared the PSEB Class 10 examination in 2026 with 500 out of 650 marks, scoring 77%. After leaving studies 45 years ago, she returned through open schooling and now plans to complete Class 12 and pursue a B.A. degree.

Age did not stop a 61-year-old woman from Punjab from achieving her school dream. Narendra Kaur, a resident of Sarhali village in Punjab's Jalandhar, has cleared the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 10 examination in 2026. She scored 500 out of 650 marks, which is about 77%. Her result has become a source of hope for many people, especially women who could not study earlier in life.

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Her background and early education dream

Narendra Kaur is a grandmother of two grandsons. She said that she had to leave her studies about 45 years ago. At the time of her marriage, higher education for girls was not widely encouraged in society. Many families expected girls to focus on household duties instead of continuing school.

Like many women of her generation, her education stopped early. However, her wish to study never ended. She carried this dream in her heart for decades.

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Returning to education through open schooling

Narendra Kaur decided to restart her education through the open system. She appeared for the exam from Shaheed Bhai Tara Singh Khalsa Senior Secondary (Open) School.

The open schooling system helped her complete her studies while managing her daily life. Education experts say that open schools are important for adults, women, and senior citizens who were unable to finish school earlier due to money problems, family duties, or social pressure.

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For Narendra Kaur, this system gave her a second chance.

Strong family support

Narendra Kaur has always said that her family supported her dream. Her two sons are settled abroad. One lives in the United States, and the other lives in Canada, along with their families.

Even after becoming a grandmother, she received encouragement from her family to study again. Their support helped her focus on her preparation and exams.

She has expressed gratitude towards her family for not allowing her dream to fade away.

Result that inspired many

Narendra Kaur scored 500 marks out of 650 in the PSEB Class 10 board exams. This achievement has drawn attention across Punjab.

In a result season usually focused on toppers and high cut-off scores, her success has become one of the most inspiring stories of the year. Many people have praised her determination and courage.

Her result shows that education is not only about age or background. It is about effort and belief.

Plans for the future

Narendra Kaur does not want to stop here. She has said that she now plans to continue her studies. Her next goal is to complete Class 12. After that, she hopes to pursue a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree.

Her aim is clear. She wants to keep learning and move ahead step by step.

A message for society

Narendra Kaur’s journey reflects a larger reality. Many women in older generations had to stop their education early due to social expectations or family responsibilities. Their dreams remained unfinished for years.

Her success sends a strong message: learning can begin again at any age. It also shows how education systems like open schooling can help people complete their goals.

At a time when students across the country are waiting for board results and thinking about their future, her story gives a different lesson. It tells us that it is never too late to study, grow, and achieve.

Narendra Kaur’s achievement is not just about marks. It is about courage, hope, and determination. At 61 years old, she has passed her Class 10 exam with 77% marks and plans to continue her education further.

Her story is a reminder that dreams do not have an expiry date. With support, hard work, and belief, anyone can return to learning, no matter their age.