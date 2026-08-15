BJP's Anirban Ganguly welcomed the inclusion of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in West Bengal's curriculum. He said Bengal exists because of Mookerjee's sacrifices and role in challenging separatism, which must be taught to future generations.

BJP Welcomes Mookerjee's Inclusion in Curriculum

BJP leader Anirban Ganguly on Saturday welcomed the decision to include the contributions of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee in West Bengal's school and university curriculum, asserting that the state exists today because of the sacrifices made by the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Ganguly said Mookerjee had been marginalised in the education sector despite his contribution to the country and West Bengal and argued that his role in opposing separatism needed to be taught to future generations. "He was completely marginalised across every level and dimension of the education sector, yet it is precisely because of him that West Bengal exists today, or rather, because of his sacrifices," Ganguly told ANI.

He said Mookerjee had challenged separatist forces and upheld the idea of a united India. "He challenged the separatist mindset, upholding the ideal of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and ensuring Jammu & Kashmir remained an integral part of the nation," he said.

Tributes Through Statue and Books

Ganguly also welcomed plans to establish a 125-foot statue of Mookerjee, saying it would serve as a major landmark and a tribute to his legacy. "The planned 125-foot statue will be more than just a monument; much like the 'Statue of Unity,' it will be a world-class landmark where people from Bengal and across the country will gather to pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee," he said.

The remarks came after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on Thursday that the state Education Department would introduce dedicated chapters on Mookerjee's contributions in the curriculum from the next academic session.

Adhikari said the decision was taken at the first meeting of a special committee formed to plan programmes marking Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary. The state government also plans to publish a book on Mookerjee as part of the commemorative programmes planned for his 125th birth anniversary.