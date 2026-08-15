A 16-year-old PU student was killed and two others were injured when a speeding private bus hit their two-wheeler in Karnataka's Kolar district. The accident occurred on the Chintamani-Bengaluru road as they returned from college. The bus driver fled.

One student was killed, and two others sustained injuries after a private bus collided with a two-wheeler carrying three first-year Pre-University (PSU) students in Karnataka's Kolar district on Saturday.

According to the Karnataka Police, the accident took place near Katamachanahalli gate on the Chintamani-Bengaluru road when the speeding private bus rammed into the two-wheeler.

Victims Identified

The deceased student was identified as Deepika (16), a resident of R Gollahalli village. Her companions, Tripura (16) and Smitha (16), sustained injuries in the accident. Police said Tripura suffered severe head injuries and was shifted to NIMHANS in Bengaluru for further treatment, while Smitha sustained a fracture in her leg and is undergoing treatment at SNR Hospital in Kolar.

The three students were travelling towards the Kaiwara temple on a two-wheeler after attending Independence Day celebrations at their college when the accident occurred, police said.

Driver Flees, Probe Launched

Following the collision, the bus driver reportedly fled the scene. Chintamani Rural Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited.