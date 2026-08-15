A 100-foot-high National flag was put up at the Sports Stadium in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, on Independence Day. The sight became a major attraction. PM Modi also addressed the nation, urging citizens to dream big and work towards 'Viksit Bharat'.

Massive Tricolour Unfurled in J&K's Doda

Authorities put a 100-foot-high National flag at the Sports Stadium, Doda, in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day The District Administration, Doda, shared the video of the flag.

The sight became a major attraction at the Sports Stadium during the Independence Day celebrations.

The Tricolour stood proudly at the stadium and added to the festive atmosphere.

People gathered at the venue and admired the massive flag, which reflected the spirit of patriotism and national pride.

The celebrations were held as the country marked its 80th Independence Day, with institutions and organisations across the country organising programmes to commemorate the occasion.

PM Modi's Vision for 'Viksit Bharat'

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the Red Fort, expressed confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047 and urged citizens to work towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.

"The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. India has also dreamt big - and that is the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Viksit Bharat will be realised in 2047. When we (the country) pledge to become Viksit, the world also watches us. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also urged citizens to dream big and work towards turning those aspirations into reality. "A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength. Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, for big dreams expand our thinking and broaden the horizons of our vision. Our resolve must be steadfast, and the capacity to carve a path forward - even amidst difficulties and disasters - naturally emerges," he added.

(ANI)