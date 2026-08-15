Congress leader Rajesh Thakur praised Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for acknowledging irregularities in JPSC-JSSC recruitments. Soren assured protesting students of transparent exams and action against the 'mafia', vowing to protect their future.

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur on Saturday backed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's remarks on alleged irregularities in the JPSC-JSSC recruitment process, saying the Chief Minister had acknowledged the issue and assured students that steps would be taken to address it. Thakur was reacting to Soren's Independence Day speech, during which the Chief Minister spoke about concerns surrounding recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Praising Soren's approach, Thakur said the Chief Minister had acknowledged that irregularities had occurred and called for action against those responsible while ensuring that genuine and meritorious candidates were not affected. Speaking to ANI, he said, "The Chief Minister has a big heart; he spoke magnanimously, acknowledging that irregularities did occur and promising to address them while seeking the students' trust. He rightly acknowledged that irregularities have marred the recruitment process for various jobs; while the extent of these irregularities is a matter of detail, the fact remains that they occurred, and the task now is to weed out the wrongdoers while recognising that there are indeed genuine, meritorious students among the successful candidates. One should place trust in the Chief Minister's words."

CM Soren Assures Transparency Amid Protests

Earlier in the day, as students continue to protest for the past three weeks, pressing their demands to cancel flawed exams, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday assured that the state government was working towards ensuring transparency in examinations, especially those conducted by bodies like Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). "For me, the youth of the state are very important to me and their faith in us. We have decided to bring changes in the system. Transparent examination will be ensured," Soren said while addressing the gathering at a state-level Independence Day celebration.

He said that the state government has initiated "Chhatron Ki Baat - Chhatron Ke Sath" and sought their suggestions to improve the education system. He said that the contribution of students remains crucial to establish a "good education system".

The Jharkhand CM told the youth to have faith in the state government and assured that "talent will not be allowed to go to waste due to mafia". He also said that transparent examinations will be ensured in the future. "I want to urge the youth that their dreams will be protected. I want to assure that talent will not be allowed to go to waste due to the mafia. This is a serious challenge before the nation. For me, the youth of the state are very important to me and their faith on us. We have decided to bring changes in the system. Transparent examination will be ensured," Soren said.

The students have been protesting over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. They were demanding cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination.