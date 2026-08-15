Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded a high-level inquiry into the alleged lathi-charge and use of firearms on protesters in Hansi. Farmers and khap panchayats were protesting the murder of dairy operator Jeevan Kundu near CM Nayab Saini's event.

Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday demanded a high-level and impartial inquiry into the alleged lathi-charge, stone-pelting and use of firearms during a protest in Hansi, where people were seeking justice for the family of dairy operator Jeevan, the victim in a murder case.

The protest is linked to anger among farmers and khap organisations over the recent killing of dairy operator Jeevan Kundu. Farmers' unions and khap panchayats had announced plans to protest at Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's Independence Day programme in Hansi over the murder. Jeevan was allegedly murdered on August 4.

Hooda Slams Govt, Demands Probe

In a post on X, Hooda questioned the Haryana government over the action against those who were approaching Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to demand justice for the victim's family. He alleged that instead of improving the law and order situation in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party government was "subjecting those pleading for justice to oppression".

"Since when has demanding justice become a crime, Chief Minister? Instead of improving the collapsed law and order situation in Haryana, the BJP government is subjecting those pleading for justice to oppression," Hooda said.

Hooda was referring to claims in Hansi of a lathi-charge, stone-pelting, attempts to aim or fire AK-47s and the registration of FIRs against people who were approaching Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to demand justice for the family of the victim in the Jeevan murder case.

"It is deeply unfortunate to hear reports from Hansi today about a lathi-charge, stone-pelting, attempts to aim or fire AK-47s, and the filing of FIRs against people who were approaching Chief Minister Nayab Saini to demand justice for the family of the victim in the Jeevan murder case," he said.

The Congress leader also alleged that senior police officials may have been involved in stone-pelting, saying that if the allegations were true, the matter was "even more shameful".

"If the allegations regarding senior police officials engaging in stone-pelting are true, it is even more shameful," Hooda said.

Hooda demanded a high-level and impartial inquiry into the entire matter and called for immediate and strict legal action against the main accused.

"There must be a high-level, impartial inquiry into this entire matter; immediate and strict legal action must be taken against the main accused; and the victim's family must receive justice and appropriate compensation," he said.

The allegations come amid continued political exchanges in Haryana over law and order and the handling of protests seeking justice.

Hooda urged the state government to ensure justice for the victim's family and provide appropriate compensation.

Tensions Rise as Protesters Block Road

Earlier today, tension prevailed in Haryana's Jind district after a confrontation between police and protesters in Hansi, with farmers and khap representatives blocking a road at Gulkani village after they were stopped from proceeding towards Hansi to protest against Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's Independence Day programme.

The protesters were attempting to enter Hansi to demonstrate against the Chief Minister's programme. However, police stopped them at Gulkani village before they could enter Hansi's limits.

Following the intervention, farmers and khap representatives gathered at the spot and blocked the road.

A heavy police deployment was made in Gulkani to prevent the protesters from moving towards Hansi and to maintain law and order.

The situation remained tense following the earlier confrontation between police and protesters in Hansi. (ANI)