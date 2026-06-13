A viral classroom video showing a teacher slapping young children has sparked outrage and renewed debate over corporal punishment in schools. The footage, recorded secretly, shows crying children being struck one after another. While some defended strict discipline, most users condemned the teacher's actions and called for accountability.

A disturbing classroom video has triggered widespread outrage on social media after showing a teacher allegedly slapping several young children inside a school classroom. The footage, which has gone viral, has reignited debate about corporal punishment, child safety and the responsibilities of educators.

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The video appears to show a teacher lining up small children and striking them one after another. Children, including young girls, can be seen crying after being slapped. The incident has left many parents and social media users shocked, with many questioning how such behaviour could take place in a learning environment.

Hidden Recording Brings Incident to Light

According to reports circulating online, the footage was secretly recorded from behind a classroom door. The recording captured what many viewers described as excessive and unacceptable behaviour towards very young children.

The children seen in the video appear too young to understand what is happening around them. As some begin crying, the teacher continues his actions, drawing criticism from people who believe schools should provide a safe and supportive environment.

Had the video not surfaced online, many users argued, the incident may never have come to public attention.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, attracting thousands of reactions. A large number of users condemned the teacher's actions and demanded strict punishment.

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Many argued that discipline and violence are not the same thing. Several parents and educators said children need guidance, patience and positive teaching methods rather than fear and physical punishment.

Others pointed out that while discipline is necessary in schools, repeatedly slapping young children cannot be justified. Some users recalled harsh treatment during their own school days but said modern education should focus on understanding children's emotional and psychological needs.

A smaller section of users defended traditional methods of punishment, arguing that strict discipline played a role in shaping previous generations. However, even some of them felt the force used in the viral video crossed acceptable limits.

Questions Raised Over Child Protection

The incident has also sparked broader questions about child protection systems in schools. Many users asked why such cases continue to emerge despite schools often claiming to have strict policies against physical punishment.

Child rights advocates have long argued that corporal punishment can have lasting effects on a child's confidence, mental health and relationship with authority figures.

As the video continues to circulate, calls for accountability are growing. Many social media users have demanded a thorough investigation and appropriate action against the teacher involved.

The incident has once again highlighted the ongoing debate over discipline in schools and where the line should be drawn between correction and cruelty. For many viewers, the viral footage serves as a reminder that education should be built on trust, respect and care rather than fear.