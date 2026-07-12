MP CM Mohan Yadav joined the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' tree plantation drive, calling it a people's movement. He also launched the Rs 5,017 crore Ujjain-Jaora Greenfield Corridor, aimed at boosting Malwa's economy and aiding Simhastha-2028.

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Becomes People's Movement

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday participated in a tree plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Indore. Speaking during the event, Yadav said the campaign launched to encourage tree plantation has now turned into a people's movement. "To encourage tree plantation, the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign has been launched. By collaborating with everyone, this campaign has now taken the form of a people's movement today," Yadav said.

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CM Launches Ujjain-Jaora Greenfield Corridor

Earlier on Saturday, Yadav performed the bhoomi poojan for the Rs 5,017 crore Ujjain-Jaora Greenfield Four-Lane Corridor, describing it as a major infrastructure project that will strengthen connectivity, boost economic growth in the Malwa region and support preparations for Simhastha-2028.

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the 98.73-kilometre corridor would serve as a direct link between Ujjain and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway while improving connectivity across Ujjain, Ratlam and neighbouring districts. "The Ujjain-Jaora Greenfield Corridor is not merely a highway but a new growth engine for the overall development and economy of the Malwa region. It will make travel safer, faster and more convenient while benefiting industry, trade, agriculture and tourism," Yadav said.

The Chief Minister said the project would be completed by December 2027 ahead of Simhastha-2028 and would play a key role in handling the expected influx of pilgrims during the religious congregation.

According to the state government, the corridor will benefit around 3.5 million people and connect 50 villages in Ujjain district and 12 villages in Ratlam district. The project includes seven flyovers, three rail overbridges, eight major bridges, 22 medium bridges, 36 underpasses, two overpasses and 430 culverts.

Further Infrastructure Boost for Malwa Region

Along with this, the Chief Minister also announced a series of infrastructure and development projects for the region, including widening of the existing Ujjain-Jaora road and construction of a four-lane highway connecting Nagda and Khachrod with Ratlam. He further stated the establishment of a pea market and a food processing unit in Khachrod, construction of a dam across the Chambal River at Atalawada-Ninavatkheda in Nagda Assembly constituency and setting up of a new Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Nagda. (ANI)