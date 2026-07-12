CM Devendra Fadnavis announced Maharashtra's biggest farm loan waiver, with the cap raised to Rs 2 lakh. The scheme now uniquely includes farmers who had previously availed a loan waiver under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule scheme but defaulted again.

Maharashtra Implements Biggest-Ever Farm Loan Waiver

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the state government has implemented the biggest farm loan waiver in the state's history, after increasing the cap of dues which can be waived off to Rs 2 lakh. He said the government has extended the benefit of a complete loan waiver to farmers who had earlier availed relief under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Loan Waiver Scheme and later became defaulters again.

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Speaking to reporters after visiting the proposed Agro Convention Centre in Nagpur on Saturday, the Chief Minister said, "In none of the earlier loan waiver schemes were those who had already benefited from a previous loan waiver included. For the first time, we took the decision that those who had earlier received a loan waiver under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Loan Waiver Scheme, but later became defaulters again, would be covered."

The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Loan Waiver scheme has been implemented in accordance with the Government Resolution issued on December 27, 2019. It covers beneficiary farmers with outstanding crop loans and restructured or rephased crop loans of upto Rs 50,000.

"Earlier, we had provided them relief of up to Rs 50,000. However, all the MLAs from the ruling party insisted that they should be granted a complete loan waiver as well. We accepted that demand. As a result, this is the biggest loan waiver implemented in the history of Maharashtra," he said on Saturday.

In 2026, the state government launched the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar loan waiver scheme, in which farmers could avail waiver benefits of upto Rs 2 lakh.

ATS Conducts Major Operation

Fadnavis also said the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had carried out a major operation and that details would be shared soon.

"The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has carried out a major operation. We will give you all the information regarding this. A lot of things have been found during this operation," Maharashtra CM said. (ANI)