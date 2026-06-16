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Little Adorable Squirrel 'Begs' Tourists for Food, Internet Says Feed Him But There's a Catch! (WATCH)
A viral Instagram video showing a squirrel seemingly begging tourists for food at the Grand Canyon has melted hearts online. While many viewers admitted they would struggle to resist feeding the animal, park warnings advise against it.
Adorable Squirrel Becomes Internet Star
A heartwarming video of a squirrel appearing to ask tourists for food has gone viral on Instagram, leaving millions of viewers smiling. In the clip, which has garnered over 50.8 million views, 4 million likes and over 20,000 comments, the tiny animal can be seen moving from person to person with its front paws stretched out, almost as if it is politely requesting a snack.
The video's caption shared an important message alongside the cute moment. The family behind the post said they had learned to respect wildlife warning signs while travelling, even when animals look friendly and harmless.
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Grand Canyon Warning Surprises Visitors
The video was filmed near the Grand Canyon, where warning boards advise visitors not to feed or touch squirrels.
One sign describes squirrels as the park's 'most dangerous creature' because squirrel bites are among the most common animal-related injuries reported in the area. The sign also warns that squirrels can become aggressive if regularly fed by humans and may carry diseases.
The surprising warning caught many viewers off guard, especially because the squirrel in the video appeared gentle and playful.
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Social Media Struggles to Resist the Cuteness
The clip quickly attracted thousands of comments from people who admitted they would find it difficult to ignore the squirrel's requests.
Many users joked that the animal's 'convincing skills' deserved a perfect score, while others said they would happily break the rules and feed it anyway. Several commenters described the squirrel as "begging" and said its tiny outstretched paws were impossible to resist.
Others joked that they would give the squirrel their wallet, life savings or even take it home because of how cute it looked.
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Some Users Back the Warning
Not everyone agreed with feeding the animal. A number of commenters pointed out that feeding wildlife can make animals dependent on humans and reduce their ability to find food naturally.
Others noted that wild animals may become aggressive when they expect food from people, which is one of the reasons parks ask visitors not to feed them.
While the squirrel's behaviour won hearts online, the video also served as a reminder that even the cutest wild animals are best admired from a safe distance.
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