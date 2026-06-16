A heartwarming video of a squirrel appearing to ask tourists for food has gone viral on Instagram, leaving millions of viewers smiling. In the clip, which has garnered over 50.8 million views, 4 million likes and over 20,000 comments, the tiny animal can be seen moving from person to person with its front paws stretched out, almost as if it is politely requesting a snack.

The video's caption shared an important message alongside the cute moment. The family behind the post said they had learned to respect wildlife warning signs while travelling, even when animals look friendly and harmless.

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