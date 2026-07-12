NCP's Praful Patel countered J&K CM Omar Abdullah's claim that BJP tried to lure an NC MLA. Patel asserted that the BJP respects the democratic process, a sentiment echoed by other party leaders, amidst accusations and counter-accusations.

BJP Operates with Faith in Democratic Process: Praful Patel

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Praful Patel on Sunday refuted claims made by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah that the BJP attempted to lure one of the National Conference (NC) MLAs, saying that the ruling party in the Centre "operates with faith in the democratic process". He also rejected Abdullah's allegations that the BJP was "breaking several political parties".

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"BJP fully respected democratic traditions; the National Conference was the single largest party in Jammu and Kashmir, and they had the support of the Congress party. No obstacles were placed in the way of that alliance forming a government there, and this is considered a healthy democratic practice," Patel told reporters here. "Today, Congress and other parties run governments in many Indian states; any talk or suggestion of suppressing democracy in those places is wrong. The BJP always operates with faith in the democratic process," he said.

Other BJP Leaders Dismiss Allegations

Reacting to Abdullah's allegations, Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh said that the BJP had "no interest" in such matters. "One's own party should manage everyone. The BJP has no interest in such matters. The BJP is the world's largest party. We don't need to include anyone else."

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Dinesh Sharma said, "The alliance between Congress and NC has been going on for a very long time. They are Congress' allies, so they too have the same Congress mentality. If they see the defeat coming, they start levelling accusations."

Democracy in Danger, Claims Congress

On the other hand, Congress MP Imran Masood launched a counter-offensive, claiming that democratic values are under siege across the country and opposition leaders are being targeted. He said, "This is extremely unfortunate. Democracy is in danger, and people must take a stand. The economy is down, and opposition leaders are being targeted. We all are witnessing what's happening in Bengal."

Omar Abdullah Accuses BJP of Luring MLA

This comes after Omar Abdullah claimed that the BJP attempted to lure one of his party's MLAs with an offer of Rs 20-30 crore and a ministerial berth to switch sides. He accused the BJP of breaking several political parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

While addressing a National Conference rally on the statehood demand ahead of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest, the J&K Chief Minister called the BJP a "backdoor party", saying that it breaks the ruling parties in states where they fail to secure a majority, using their conflicts as a "backdoor" to enter the state.

The Chief Minister intensified the attack on the BJP, saying that even though the BJP leaders remember the promises made by JKNC, they have completely forgotten about their own. "They never get tired of counting our promises, whether inside the Assembly or outside it. Their leaders remember our promises very well, but they fail to remember their own promises! They don't remember the promises they made themselves," he said.

Background: Article 370 and Statehood Status

Following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the Centre formed two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the status of a state would be restored once the situation normalises. In 2023, the Supreme Court upheld the move to abrogate Article 370, while not taking up the question of the restoration of statehood, as the Centre had submitted that it would be restored in due time. (ANI)