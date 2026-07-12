Swami Kailashanand Giri and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti have demanded a thorough probe into alleged donation embezzlement at Badrinath Dham. The Uttarakhand government has formed an SIT and ordered action against officials for financial irregularities.

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj and National Commission for Backwards Classes (NCBC) chairperson Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti have called for a thorough investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Badrinath Dham temple, asserting that those "trifling with matters of faith" will not be spared.

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Calls for Probe and Temple Autonomy

Speaking on the matter to ANI, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj backed the demand for a high-level probe and emphasised that temples should be free from government administration. "Hemant Dwivedi has urged the government to immediately order an inquiry into the irregularities at the Badrinath Temple and has ensured that an FIR is promptly registered against the person found guilty. Temples should not be under government control; they should instead be managed by spiritual leaders, devotees, and independent trusts," Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj said.

He further expressed confidence in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttarakhand government under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. "The SIT formed in Uttarakhand will undoubtedly bring transparency. Under the directives of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, no guilty person will be spared. Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply sensitive about the Ram Janmabhoomi issue; should any shortcomings arise regarding the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Prime Minister himself would personally oversee the matter to ensure the appointment of an excellent CEO," he added.

Meanwhile, NCBC chairperson Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti stated that the law would take its course and highlighted the need for equitable arrangements for all devotees at pilgrimage sites. "An SIT has been constituted for that. Action will certainly be taken wherever any irregularity occurs. The strictest possible action will be taken against anyone who trifles with matters of faith," Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said. Emphasising the need to bridge the gap between VIPs and common devotees, she added, "The system should be the same for everyone, VIPs and the general public alike. I feel this is a very good approach; I have seen excellent arrangements made in Vrindavan. Similarly, at all our pilgrimage sites, there should be good arrangements that ensure accessibility for the general public, allowing them to pay obeisance to the deity with devotion."

Government Orders Action Over Financial Irregularities

The Uttarakhand government has taken a strict stance over alleged financial irregularities related to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC). Acting on the findings of an inquiry into payments made for the accommodation, food, and other expenses of VIP guests, the government has directed the Badrinath Temple Committee's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to initiate action against the officials and employees found responsible, in accordance with the law.

In a letter issued on June 25, Deputy Secretary Anil Kumar Pandey of the Tourism and Religious Affairs Department (Section-1) referred to the inquiry report concerning the payment of bills related to the accommodation and hospitality of VIP guests at the Kedarnath establishment. The inquiry found prima facie evidence that advance funds were released from the temple corpus without approval from the competent authority, amounting to a financial irregularity.

According to the report, the roles of the then Manager, Kedarnath, the then Chief In-charge Officer, Kedarnath, and the then Chief Executive Officer have been found to be questionable. The government has instructed the BKTC Chief Executive Officer to ensure appropriate action against the officials and employees named in the inquiry report in accordance with the provisions of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Act, 1939, and the rules framed thereunder.

The directive comes at a time when several financial matters related to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee are already under scrutiny. The government's move is being seen as a significant step towards strengthening financial accountability within the temple administration. Attention is now focused on the nature of the action the Committee will take against the officials identified in the inquiry.

SIT Investigation Gathers Pace

Earlier today, the SIT recorded statements of five witnesses in connection with the alleged Badrinath Temple donation theft case, while the BKTC is expected to submit bank records of the last three years, Uttarakhand Police said. The police said CCTV footage from July 2 has been recovered during the investigation, in which the accused is allegedly seen collecting cash suspiciously from the donation counting room. (ANI)