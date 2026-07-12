Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced a comprehensive redevelopment plan by the Maharashtra govt for Mumbai's Gorai area. He cautioned residents against misleading promises by private builders and assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the Maharashtra government is planning a comprehensive redevelopment layout for Mumbai's Gorai area and cautioned residents against misleading promises by private builders. Speaking after a 'Jan Samvaad' with residents, he said over 100 delegations raised various issues related to the Municipal Corporation, police and Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), and assured that efforts would be made to resolve their concerns.

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Goyal Holds 'Jan Samvaad' in Gorai

"Today, in the Gorai area, local MLA Sanjay Upadhyay, local Corporator Shiva Shetty, and our District President and Corporator Bala Tawde, along with all BJP workers, organised a public hearing for citizens to discuss various issues facing the area, ranging from matters concerning the Municipal Corporation and the Police to those involving MHADA. I believe we met with over 100 delegations today. Every effort has been made to address these various issues, and many will be resolved in the coming days," Goyal said.

Warns Against Misleading Schemes by Builders

The Union Minister said that people must support the development scheme, which the Maharashtra government was intending for Gorai, as it would benefit all. "I want to clearly advise all Gorai residents not to fall for the schemes of any private builders; the Maharashtra Government intends to develop this entire area by creating a comprehensive layout, modelled after the BDD Chawl redevelopment project. We have received information that under the C&D scheme, certain chairmen, secretaries, and builders are attempting to mislead people. They are trying to obtain signatures under false pretences and making empty promises about redevelopment. Everyone must remain vigilant against such individuals and instead support the development scheme the Maharashtra Government is planning for Gorai, as this will benefit everyone," he added.

Inaugurates IB and CBSE School

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister inaugurated an International Baccalaureate (IB) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) school at the Institution Auditorium in Mumbai's Borivali West and lauded senior BJP leader Ganesh Khankar for his contribution to the region. "Today is a very happy day for all of us. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) senior leader from Mumbai North, Ganesh Khankar ji, who is the foundation of the BJP, has dedicated his entire life to our region and to ensuring a bright future for our people," Goyal told reporters. (ANI)