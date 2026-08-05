A chance meeting between two women bikers at Ladakh’s Umling La turned emotional after Kerala rider Lakshmy opened up about missing her late father during her India expedition. Sikkim biker Elina, who said it was her first time meeting a woman rider, comforted Lakshmy with a warm hug. Their heartfelt interaction went viral.

A chance meeting between two women bikers at Ladakh’s Umling La Pass has turned into a deeply emotional moment after a video of their conversation went viral on social media. Sikkim-based biker Elina was riding to Umling La when she spotted another woman rider at the high-altitude pass. Excited to see another woman on a motorcycle, Elina walked up to her and started a conversation.

“I met a woman rider for the first time,” Elina said, visibly happy to have found another female biker at the remote location.

The other rider introduced herself as Lakshmy from Kerala. What started as a simple introduction soon became an emotional conversation that touched thousands of people online.

Kerala biker opens up about her father

When Elina asked Lakshmy how she was feeling after reaching Umling La, the Kerala biker revealed that she had been crying throughout much of the ride. Lakshmy explained that she was on an all-India motorcycle expedition. She said her father had supported her journey since 2019 and had always been her biggest pillar of strength.

However, she lost her father two years ago.

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As she spoke about him, Lakshmy became emotional. She said she kept thinking about her father during the expedition and how proud he would have been to see her completing the journey.

Her voice began to shake as she spoke about the person who had encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

The moment was particularly emotional because Lakshmy had reached one of the toughest destinations on her journey, but the achievement also reminded her of the person who had helped her begin that journey in the first place.

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Sikkim biker gives her a warm hug

Seeing Lakshmy become emotional, Elina immediately tried to comfort her.

“Please don't cry,” she told her before giving her a warm hug.

The two women embraced at the high-altitude pass as Elina also became emotional. What had started as two strangers meeting on the road ended with the pair sharing a deeply personal moment.

Elina later described the meeting as an emotional moment at Umling La.

In her Instagram post, she wrote that reaching the pass had turned a dream into reality. She said that, as a woman rider, the achievement was something she would cherish forever.

She also reflected on the tears, smiles, struggles and kilometres that had gone into reaching the destination.

For Lakshmy, however, the moment carried an added meaning because of her father's memory.

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Video wins hearts online

The video has received a huge response on Instagram, with many viewers saying they became emotional while watching the two riders speak.

Several users praised Elina for comforting Lakshmy and said the interaction showed how women can support and encourage each other, even when they meet for the first time.

One user wrote, “Woman supporting woman,” while another called the meeting a beautiful example of women uplifting women.

Another comment said, “Women support other women” and described the moment as one of the best sides of Instagram.

Many viewers also focused on Lakshmy's emotional voice while she spoke about her father. Some said her father would certainly have been proud of what she had achieved.

“Your father is definitely proud of you,” one user commented.

Another wrote that Lakshmy had made strangers on the internet proud too.

Aparshakti Khurana reacts

The emotional video also caught the attention of actor Aparshakti Khurana, who left a supportive comment. He said that not only Lakshmy's father but everyone watching the video could be proud of both women. He also wished them happiness for their journeys ahead.

His comment added to the growing wave of support for Lakshmy and Elina.

The response was not limited to messages about their motorcycle journeys. Many viewers also praised the way the two women connected despite coming from different parts of India.

Others complimented Lakshmy's way of speaking, with several comments comparing her voice to actor Priyanka Chopra's.