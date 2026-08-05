Independent MP Pappu Yadav criticized BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, alleging her purpose is to file cases against Rahul Gandhi. He also defended a protest skit inside the Parliament complex, which led to multiple police complaints against him.

Independent MP Pappu Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj, claiming that her primary objective in public life appears to be initiating legal actions against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Yadav said, "As for Sushma Swaraj's daughter (Bansuri Swaraj), it appears that she was born only to file cases against Rahul Gandhi. She goes to the police station whenever she wishes. She has no understanding of the law."

The Purnia MP further remarked that Swaraj should adhere to parliamentary protocols before pursuing such matters. "Let her first seek permission from the Speaker in the House," he added.

Yadav also addressed a notice issued to him by a court in Uttar Pradesh, maintaining that he would follow the legal process while distancing himself from any allegations of unrest. "I do not believe in violence. The Prayagraj Court has taken cognisance of the matter and issued me a notice, so I will respond to it," he stated.

Controversy over Parliament Protest Skit

The remarks come after a political storm erupted over a dramatic skit performed by opposition MPs inside the Parliament complex, targeting the central government over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.

Yadav has defended the skit as a "dignified" form of protest and said he would present his case before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in response to a privilege notice issued against him by BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal.

"You can abuse Nehru, Indira Gandhi, or Mulayam Singh in the House. You can abuse whomever you please; that is fine. You can prevent the Leader of the Opposition (LOP) from speaking in the House; that is fine. But when someone protests in a dignified manner outside the House, where does the question of 'privilege' arise?" Yadav told ANI.

He said he would present his case if the Speaker sought an explanation and added that he had also written a letter to the Speaker.

Multiple Police Complaints Filed

The protest has drawn multiple police complaints, demands for resignations, and fierce condemnation from the BJP. The controversy centres on a demonstration where Purnia MP Pappu Yadav, dressed in saffron robes as a temple priest, and fellow opposition MPs enacted a skit involving a collection box and allegations of corruption.

The performance prompted BJP leaders, including Bansuri Swaraj and several MLAs, to file formal police complaints in New Delhi, accusing the leaders of outraging Hindu religious sentiments.

A separate FIR has also been registered in Varanasi following a complaint by a religious leader.

Another police complaint has been lodged against Pappu Yadav by petitioner Surya Maithil at Jehangirpuri Police Station in the national capital. (ANI)