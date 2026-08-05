Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a breakfast meeting for 37 BJP MPs at his residence for an informal discussion. The meeting took place during the monsoon session, amid protests by the opposition demanding a statement from the PM in Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hosted a breakfast meeting with 37 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs at his residence as part of his ongoing interactions with parliamentarians during the monsoon session of Parliament. During the meeting, the Prime Minister is said to have shared personal experiences and held informal discussions with the MPs. Those who attended included MPs associated with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) alliance, former AAP leaders who later joined the BJP, as well as senior party leaders Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde, and party president Nitin Nabin.

The breakfast meeting was part of the Prime Minister's practice of meeting different groups of BJP MPs during Parliament sessions to interact and exchange views. This comes amid the opposition's protests demanding the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi in Parliament, seeking their response on issues concerning the public.

Opposition Demands Statements in Parliament

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM on Wednesday amid continued disruptions in the House. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the opposition's demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah make statements in Parliament.

"Our demand is that Prime Minister Modi Ji and Home Minister Amit Shah come to the House. They should give their statement; we are ready to discuss. The solution will emerge only through discussion," Kharge said, adding, "It has been quite a few days since the House convened. They should come; by not coming to the House, they are insulting Parliament."

Opposition MPs Hold Protest March

The Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others, marched from the Gandhi statue at Prerna Sthal to Makar Dwar in Parliament in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 'police action' against CJP protestors on 20th July, the issue of alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement and other issues. (ANI)