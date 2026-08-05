Delhi Police's Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) arrested 11 Bangladeshi nationals in New Delhi for overstaying their 15-day Double Entry Visas. The action was part of Operation VISTA 1.0. All 11 have been sent to a detention centre for deportation.

Operation VISTA 1.0: 11 Apprehended for Visa Violations

As part of Operation VISTA 1.0 (Visa Status Verification), the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Delhi Police's Central District launched a verification drive and apprehended 11 Bangladeshi nationals for violating the conditions of their Double Entry Visas. All 11 were found to have overstayed beyond the permitted 15-day stay per visit.

The action was taken during verification drives conducted at hotels, guest houses and other locations. Police took into possession 11 Bangladeshi passports, 11 Double Entry Visas and 14 mobile phones for legal proceedings. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has issued Restriction Orders against all 11 individuals, who have been shifted to the Sewa Dham Detention Centre pending deportation.

Initial Arrest in Paharganj

On the intervening night of August 3-4, 2026, while patrolling in the Paharganj area, police received specific information that some Bangladeshi nationals were staying illegally in Delhi despite the expiry of their permitted stay. Acting on the information, police apprehended Nayeem Ahmed, a resident of Sylhet, Bangladesh. Verification of his Bangladeshi passport revealed that it had been issued on March 29, 2026, and his authorised stay in India was valid only till June 28, 2026. Despite this, he was found residing in India without any valid extension or authorisation.

Raid Leads to More Arrests

During sustained questioning, Nayeem Ahmed disclosed that several other Bangladeshi nationals were also staying illegally in Delhi. Based on his disclosure, the police conducted a raid at Flat No. 158, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, where 10 more Bangladeshi nationals were found. Verification of their passports and travel documents revealed that all of them had entered India on Double Entry Visas, under which each visit permits a maximum stay of 15 days. However, they had remained in India beyond the permissible period, thereby violating the conditions of their visas.

All 11 Bangladeshi nationals were subsequently produced before the FRRO, which initiated legal proceedings, issued Restriction Orders and began the process for their deportation. (ANI)