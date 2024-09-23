Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pune Airport to be renamed as Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj, Maharashtra govt approves proposal

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 5:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

    Maharashtra government on Monday approved Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol's proposal to name Pune Airport as Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Airport. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting and now the proposal will be sent to the Centre.

    "The first step towards renaming the international airport in Pune as 'Jagadguru Santshrestha Tukaram Maharaj Pune International Airport' has been taken today and the proposal given by us has been approved by the state government," Murlidhar Mohol wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

    "The said proposal has been approved in the cabinet meeting and will be sent to the central government for further processing. This proposal will be approved in the coming cabinet itself, Deputy Chief Minister Hon. Shri. Devendraji Fadnavis did it in Pune just two days ago. Hon. Devendraji has approved this proposal in the very first cabinet after making the announcement," Mohol added.

    "While presenting the extension in this context, Chief Minister Mr. Eknathji Shinde Saheb, Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Devendraji Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Ajitdada Pawar was met and discussed. A few days after your proposal, this proposal was approved by the state government and for that, all the three leaderships are heartily congratulated and thanked! Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj was born in Lohgaon, where Pune International Airport is located. Not only this, Tukaram Maharaj spent his childhood in Lohgaon, so Lohgaon and Tukobarai have a close relationship. Therefore, we have submitted this proposal to the state government along with the wishes of the villagers and all the warkari community in Maharashtra. Moreover, Tukobaraya contributed greatly to the propagation of Bhagwat Dharma through Varkari Sampradaya and gave a new thought to the society, which is relevant even today. Therefore, giving Tukobaraya's name to the International Insurance Association of Pune is a very joint feeling. Now this proposal approved by the state government will go to the central government and the central cabinet will soon take a decision in this regard and follow up on the matter. I believe, this process will be completed soon," Union Minister wrote.

    This move aims to pay tribute to Sant Tukaram Maharaj, a prominent spiritual figure in Maharashtra's history, known for his devotional poetry and influence on the Bhakti movement.

