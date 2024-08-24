Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Private helicopter crashes near Paud in Pune due to bad weather, all 4 onboard injured but safe (WATCH)

    A private helicopter belonging to Mumbai-based Global Hectra crashed near Paud in the Pune district, Maharashtra on Saturday. The incident occurred amidst heavy rainfall in the region.

    BREAKING Private helicopter crashes near Paud village in Maharashtra's Pune (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 3:24 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 3:34 PM IST

    A private helicopter belonging to Mumbai-based Global Hectra crashed near Paud in the Pune district, Maharashtra on Saturday. The incident occurred amidst heavy rainfall in the region. Fortunately, all four individuals on board, including the pilot and three passengers, are reported to be injured but out of danger.

    The helicopter, identified as an AW 139 model, was en route from Mumbai to Vijayawada. Initially, it was scheduled to travel from Juhu, Mumbai, to Hyderabad.

    The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, with preliminary assessments suggesting that the adverse weather conditions might have played a role. However, technical failures or other factors have not been ruled out.

    According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Deshmukh of Pune Rural Police, rescue operations were promptly initiated after the crash. "Among the 4 people who were in the Helicopter, captain sustained injuries and is hospitalised. The rest of the three persons are in stable condition," he said.

    Global Hectra, the company operating the helicopter, has not yet provided a detailed statement regarding the incident. The focus remains on gathering more information about the circumstances leading up to the crash and ensuring the well-being of all those involved.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi back in Delhi after strengthening ties with Poland and Ukraine AJR

    PM Modi back in Delhi after strengthening ties with Poland and Ukraine

    Karnataka Prajwal Revanna, father hit with 2,144-page chargesheet in sexual harassment case AJR

    Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna, father hit with 2,144-page chargesheet in sexual harassment case

    Kerala: Minister Saji Cherian defends director Ranjith amidst misconduct allegations; vows action if proven anr

    Kerala: Minister Saji Cherian defends director Ranjith amidst misconduct allegations; vows action if proven

    'Trailer of Khalistan': Assailants open fire on NRI in Punjab's Amritsar, CCTV video sparks outrage anr

    'Trailer of Khalistan': Assailants open fire on NRI in Punjab's Amritsar, CCTV video sparks outrage

    UP SHOCKER! Bahraich man throws hot dal on wife, slaps triple talaq for praising PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath snt

    UP SHOCKER! Bahraich man throws hot dal on wife, slaps triple talaq for praising PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi back in Delhi after strengthening ties with Poland and Ukraine AJR

    PM Modi back in Delhi after strengthening ties with Poland and Ukraine

    Janmashtami 2024: Did you know that observing krishna janmashtami 'vrat' on this day is equal to 200 million Ekadashi vrats? Read anr

    Janmashtami 2024: Did you know that observing 'vrat' on this day is equal to 200 million Ekadashi vrats? Read

    Most tattooed woman in the world with 99.8% body coverage reveals her pre-ink transformation (WATCH) snt

    'Most tattooed woman in the world' with 99.8% body coverage reveals her pre-ink transformation (WATCH)

    Karnataka Prajwal Revanna, father hit with 2,144-page chargesheet in sexual harassment case AJR

    Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna, father hit with 2,144-page chargesheet in sexual harassment case

    football Laxmikant Kattimani reunites with coach Manolo Marquez at FC Goa scr

    Laxmikant Kattimani reunites with coach Manolo Marquez at FC Goa

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon