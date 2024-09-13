Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'My morale has gone up 100 times, will keep serving the nation': Kejriwal after walking out of jail (WATCH)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail on Friday after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the excise policy case. Detained for 155 days, Kejriwal was welcomed by his family and AAP leaders. The court set bail at Rs 10 lakh with conditions.

    'My morale has gone up 100 times, will keep serving the nation': Kejriwal after walking out of jail (WATCH)
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 6:50 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 6:50 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was released from Tihar Jail on Friday following a Supreme Court decision to grant him bail in the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal had been in custody for 155 days. He was first arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in March over allegations of money laundering related to the Delhi excise policy case. He was subsequently taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26, 2024, while he was still under detention by the ED.

    The reception was marked by enthusiastic crowds, including prominent figures such as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Minister Atishi, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal. Addressing the gathered supporters, Kejriwal expressed his gratitude in Hindi, stating, “I want to thank you all for coming out in such large numbers despite the rain. My life is dedicated to the nation, and though I have faced many struggles, I am guided by the path of truth with God’s support.”

    The Supreme Court's ruling on Friday came as a significant boost for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Delhi Chief Minister was welcomed outside the jail by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, along with AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, and Atishi. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present to greet him.

    The Supreme Court set bail at Rs 10 lakh and placed a few conditions. Kejriwal cannot visit the Delhi Chief Minister's office, sign official papers, or discuss the case publicly. He must follow the bail rules, not contact witnesses, and appear in court as needed.

    AAP leaders reacted positively to the news. Manish Sisodia praised the court’s decision, asserting it highlighted Kejriwal’s integrity despite ongoing conspiracies by the BJP. Sunita Kejriwal congratulated party members for their perseverance and expressed hope for the release of other detained leaders. MP Raghav Chadha also celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision, showing gratitude for Kejriwal’s release.

